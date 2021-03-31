Ettumanoor Candidate List: Key Contests in Ettumanoor Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Ettumanoor Assembly constituency in Kottayam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Ettumanoor seat is part of the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Suresh Kurup of CPM won from this seat beating Thomas Chazhikadan of KECM by a margin of 8,899 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Adv. K. Suresh Kurup of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Thomas Chazhikadan of KECM by a margin of 1,801 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kottayam Parliamentary constituency KEC(M) was ahead in the Ettumanoor Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls KEC(M) led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Ettumanoor constituency are: V. N. Vasavan of CPI(M), PrCONGe Lukose of KC(J), T N Harikumar of BJP