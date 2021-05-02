Ettumanoor Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

96. Ettumanoor (एट्टुमानूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Kottayam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Ettumanoor is part of 14. Kottayam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.49%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.4%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,68,034 eligible electors, of which 82,085 were male, 85,948 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ettumanoor in 2021 is 1047.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,65,464 eligible electors, of which 81,165 were male, 84,299 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,50,807 eligible electors, of which 74,710 were male, 76,097 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ettumanoor in 2016 was 471. In 2011, there were 380.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Suresh Kurup of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Thomas Chazhikadan of KCM by a margin of 8,899 votes which was 6.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 40.67% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Adv. K. Suresh Kurup of CPIM won in this seat defeating Thomas Chazhikadan of KCM by a margin of 1,801 votes which was 1.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 48.52% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, KCM got the most votes in 96. Ettumanoor Assembly segment of Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency. KCM won the Kottayam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, KCM got the most votes this Assembly segment and KCM won the Kottayam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Ettumanoor are: Jijith K Joy (BSP), V N Vasavan (CPIM), T N Harikumar (BJP), A G Ajayakumar (SUCOIC), Adv Prince Lukose (KEC), Charley Thomas Panikkaridam (IND), Lathika Subhash (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.99%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.96%, while it was 78.51% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 96. Ettumanoor constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 154. In 2011 there were 154 polling stations.

EXTENT:

96. Ettumanoor constituency comprises of the following areas of Kottayam district of Kerala: Aymanam, Arpookara, Athirampuzha, Ettumanoor, Kumarakom, Neendoor and Thiruvarppu Panchayats in Kottayam Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kottayam.

The total area covered by Ettumanoor is 205 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ettumanoor is: 9°37’40.1"N 76°28’17.4"E.

