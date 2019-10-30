European MPs May be Invited to Parliament and Speak in Favour of Govt: Chidambaram's Dig at Govt
Twenty-three members of the European Parliament visited Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day trip to assess the situation in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.
File photo of senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram.
New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was on Wednesday sent to judicial custody till November 13 in the INX Media money-laundering case, took a jibe at the BJP government over EU parliamentarians' visit to Jammu and Kashmir, saying they may be invited to the parliament and speak in favour of the government.
"Who knows, it may happen," Chidambaram said as he came out of the crowded courtroom.
Twenty-three members of the European Parliament visited Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day trip to assess the situation in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.
This is the third time that the veteran Congress leader has taken a dig at the government. Earlier, he had mocked the government on the issue of GDP and said, "Five percent. Do you know what is five percent?"
On October 24, Chidambaram had said, "Quiet patriotism will defeat muscular nationalism".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Buying Guide: Don’t Step Outside Without Wearing an Anti-Pollution Mask
- Are Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary the Winners of Nach Baliye 9?
- Gareth Bale Has No Idea Who is UK’s Prime Minister, Thought Boris Johnson Was London Mayor
- Brave 11-Year-Old Zimbabwean Girl Wrestles Crocodile, Frees Friend From Reptile's Grasp
- Man Asks Boss for Leave to Play 'Call of Duty', Gets the Cheekiest Response in Return