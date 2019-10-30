Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

European MPs May be Invited to Parliament and Speak in Favour of Govt: Chidambaram's Dig at Govt

Twenty-three members of the European Parliament visited Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day trip to assess the situation in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

PTI

Updated:October 30, 2019, 5:46 PM IST
European MPs May be Invited to Parliament and Speak in Favour of Govt: Chidambaram's Dig at Govt
File photo of senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram.

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was on Wednesday sent to judicial custody till November 13 in the INX Media money-laundering case, took a jibe at the BJP government over EU parliamentarians' visit to Jammu and Kashmir, saying they may be invited to the parliament and speak in favour of the government.

"Who knows, it may happen," Chidambaram said as he came out of the crowded courtroom.

Twenty-three members of the European Parliament visited Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day trip to assess the situation in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

This is the third time that the veteran Congress leader has taken a dig at the government. Earlier, he had mocked the government on the issue of GDP and said, "Five percent. Do you know what is five percent?"

On October 24, Chidambaram had said, "Quiet patriotism will defeat muscular nationalism".

