Even BJP Workers Like My Government's Schemes: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Rejecting the notion of Chhattisgarh Congress being open to BJP MLAs if they wish to switch over ahead of the 2023 assembly polls, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday claimed that even BJP supporters and workers are happy with his schemes including the Godhan Nyay Yojana.

Baghel, while attending the News18 conclave in Raipur on Friday, said even party workers and supporters of BJP are happy with his schemes. “Recently, I got a letter from a BJP worker from Mungeli who told me that he is losing his mental cool as my government stopped cowdung purchase in lockdown. The worker said he had around 20 cattle which he increased to 60 after cowdung purchase scheme was launched by me," said Baghel.

“When I buy gobar, BJP leaders lose cool and when I don’t, BJP workers do the same,” said the Chief Minister with a laugh.

May be its Godhan Nyay Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Yojana or Mazdoor Nyay Yojana, these have shattered the BJP in Cahhttisgarh, added Baghel.

Asked whether the Congress party will open doors if anyone from the BJP camp wishes to join ahead of 2023 polls, Baghel said the state doesn’t believe much in Aayaram-Gayaram politics. “My predecessor (Dr Raman Singh) had included some people in his camp and all know what followed.”

On being asked BJP persistently talking of a rift in Congress camp over CM issue, Baghel said state in charge PL Punia had clarified that there is no such discussion so the issue should have been put to rest then and there. They (BJP) know it’s a government of farmers and won’t be brought destabilized so they keep try to create a rift in our party, affirmed Baghel.

Commenting on former CM Dr Raman Singh being quite vocal these days, Baghel candidly said that he (Singh) is in relevance due to him. “When I went to Assam, Singh was there for press briefing and now I am appointed as senior observer in UP, Dr Singh is again touring the state,” he added.

On BJP’s charges of conversions in CG in his government, Baghel claimed that he can put this on record with data that churches increased in the BJP government’s rule in Chhattisgarh. He also slammed BJP for allegedly fueling communal unrest in Kawardha recently.

