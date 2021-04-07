'Even If Some Get Covid, Will Bring Vaccines to Crores': AAP on Flouting Norms During Protests

The Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi on Wednesday held protests against the Centre as they called for increased supply of vaccines in the country. “Vaccinate Indians first, before exporting," the party demanded. However, ironically, the protesting party members were spotted flouting the Covid-19 norms even as the national capital recorded over 5,000 coronavirus cases.

At the protest, held outside BJP headquarters in Delhi, AAP members were seen crowding together on the road without their masks on, according to a report by NDTV. The police called the protest illegal as such gathering are not allowed under the Covid-control rules.

Reacting to the question of laxity in following Covid appropriate behaviour, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj first pointed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP’s election rallies amid the rising cases of Covid-19 and then went on to say, “As far as the AAP workers are concerned, even if some of AAP activists get Covid to bring the vaccine to crores of people, we are ready for it."

The national capital recorded 5,100 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest since November 27 last year when the city reported 5,482 cases in a day. Seventeen more fatalities due to the infection took the death toll to 11,113, according to the Delhi health department.

The case positivity rate stands at 4.93 per cent amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the AAP government is alert on the pandemic situation and keeping a “close watch" on it.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here