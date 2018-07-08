English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Even Lord Ram Can't Stop Rapes': Latest Shocker from UP MLA Surendra Singh
Bairia (Ballia) MLA Surendra Singh on Saturday that even if Lord Ram lands on earth today, he will not be able to curb incidents like rape because of the era we are living in.
File photo of BJP MLA Surendra Singh.
Varanasi: A Bharatiya Janta Party legislator, known for his controversial remarks, has triggered another row with his statement on rape incidents.
Bairia (Ballia) MLA Surendra Singh said on Saturday that even if Lord Ram lands on earth today, he will not be able to curb incidents like rape because of the era we are living in.
“Main daawe ke saath keh sakta hoon ki Bhagwan Ram bhi aa jaenge to bhi ye ghatna pe niyantran kar pana sambhav nahi hai. Ye samaj ka svabhavik pradooshan hai, jisse koi bhi vanchit rehne wala nahi hai (I can assure you that even if Lord Ram comes on earth, he will not be able to control such incidents (rape). It is our society’s natural pollution, which has spared none),” the UP MLA said.
The comments come two days after a video of three men molesting a woman in a forested area in Unnao came to light.
“It’s our duty to consider every person as our family member and as our sisters. It’s only through sanskaar (good character) that we can curb it. Samvidhan (Constitution) will not be effective in controlling such crime,” Singh said.
“The dreaded criminals are eliminated in police encounter, but ‘jism lootnewale’ (rapists) could not be treated in a similar way, such people are just sent behind the bars. It is the duty of every person to inculcate morality among the children in order to stop rape incidents,” he added.
Known for making controversial comments, Singh had earlier called West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee ‘Surpanakha’, the sister of demon king Ravana, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a reincarnation of Lord Ram.
He even suggested to rename Taj Mahal as ‘Shivaji Mahal’ or ‘Ram Mahal’ or ‘Krishna Mahal’. The MLA once indirectly compared UP Cabinet Minister and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar to a dog.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
