'Even Most Powerful is Ultimately Defeated' : Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Greet People on Vijayadashmi
Sonia Gandhi expressed hope that this Vijayadashmi will bless all with peace, prosperity and righteousness. Rahul Gandhi wished people on Twitter, saying 'the eventual triumph of good over evil is a universal truth'.
File photo of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday greeted people on Vijayadashmi and said the day underlines that arrogance and injustice, even of the most powerful is ultimately defeated.
After days of fasting and worship, the festivities of Dussehra signify the victory of truth over untruth, virtue over vice and good over evil and give us the message of goodness, modesty, moderation and the holy and unassailable position of women, Sonia Gandhi said.
"Vijayadashmi also underlines that arrogance and injustice, even of the most powerful is ultimately defeated," she said.
Sonia Gandhi expressed hope that this Vijayadashmi will bless all with peace, prosperity and righteousness.
Rahul Gandhi wished people on Twitter, saying "the eventual triumph of good over evil is a universal truth".
"Today we celebrate and reaffirm our belief in that truth. My best wishes and greetings to each and every one of you, on the joyous occasion of Dussehra," he tweeted.
