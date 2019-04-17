English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Even Pakistan Doesn't Talk About What it Does, Says Gehlot About Surgical Strikes
The Rajasthan chief minister called the Modi-led BJP government a "government of rhetoric" and claimed its exit was imminent after the Lok Sabha election.
File photo og Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
Loading...
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday mocked the Narendra Modi government for boasting about a surgical strike across the Line of Control, saying even Pakistan didn't talk about its own actions.
Gehlot claimed that except a handful of ministers, the NDA government was made up of first-timers. They boasted about the surgical strike because they lacked experience.
Surgical strikes have been conducted in the tenure of every prime minister but they were never talked about. There were several things that Pakistan also did, but the nation never talk about it," Gehlot said.
At the same press conference, Gehlot triggered a controversy by suggesting that Ram Nath Kovind became President because he was a Dalit.
The Indian Army had conducted a surgical strike across against several terror launch pads across the LoC in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in September 2016, 10 days after a terror attack at an Army camp in Uri in which 19 soldiers had been killed.
In February, the Indian Air Force struck at a terror camp in Balakot after a terrorist attack in Pulwama, which left 40 CRPF personnel dead.
Gehlot called the Modi-led BJP government a "government of rhetoric" and claimed its exit was imminent after the Lok Sabha election. He said the BJP's "rhetoric" would sink the Modi government.
"Rhetoric would be one reason and the other would be the weakening of constitutional institutions. People have gradually understood that it is a government of rhetoric," Gehlot said at a press conference.
"Modiji did not give good governance and now his government's farewell is imminent. People will see that they will be wiped out in the upcoming elections," he added.
Replying to an allegation against Union minister and BJP's nominee from Jodhpur Gajendra Singh Shekhawat threatening government officials during electioneering, Gehlot said he did not expect this from him.
Now, the people in the country would hang their government at the Centre upside down, he said.
Shekhwat had allegedly threatened government officials for filming vehicles used in his campaign during his election meeting in Pokhran on Sunday. The officials had been filming vehicles to estimate Shekhawat's poll expenditure.
"This is not the last election. I have details of all officials. The government would change after five years. I would hang all of them upside down then," Shekhawat had purportedly said. A complaint was lodged later against him with the district election officer.
Gehlot claimed that except a handful of ministers, the NDA government was made up of first-timers. They boasted about the surgical strike because they lacked experience.
Surgical strikes have been conducted in the tenure of every prime minister but they were never talked about. There were several things that Pakistan also did, but the nation never talk about it," Gehlot said.
At the same press conference, Gehlot triggered a controversy by suggesting that Ram Nath Kovind became President because he was a Dalit.
The Indian Army had conducted a surgical strike across against several terror launch pads across the LoC in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in September 2016, 10 days after a terror attack at an Army camp in Uri in which 19 soldiers had been killed.
In February, the Indian Air Force struck at a terror camp in Balakot after a terrorist attack in Pulwama, which left 40 CRPF personnel dead.
Gehlot called the Modi-led BJP government a "government of rhetoric" and claimed its exit was imminent after the Lok Sabha election. He said the BJP's "rhetoric" would sink the Modi government.
"Rhetoric would be one reason and the other would be the weakening of constitutional institutions. People have gradually understood that it is a government of rhetoric," Gehlot said at a press conference.
"Modiji did not give good governance and now his government's farewell is imminent. People will see that they will be wiped out in the upcoming elections," he added.
Replying to an allegation against Union minister and BJP's nominee from Jodhpur Gajendra Singh Shekhawat threatening government officials during electioneering, Gehlot said he did not expect this from him.
Now, the people in the country would hang their government at the Centre upside down, he said.
Shekhwat had allegedly threatened government officials for filming vehicles used in his campaign during his election meeting in Pokhran on Sunday. The officials had been filming vehicles to estimate Shekhawat's poll expenditure.
"This is not the last election. I have details of all officials. The government would change after five years. I would hang all of them upside down then," Shekhawat had purportedly said. A complaint was lodged later against him with the district election officer.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Ground Report: Decoding The Pulse Of Aligarh
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Ground Report: BJP vs BJD, Who Has The Edge In Odisha?
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Ground Report: Decoding The Pulse Of Aligarh
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Ground Report: BJP vs BJD, Who Has The Edge In Odisha?
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner: Used to Think About Suicide when I was Younger
- Amazon Echo Show Review: Alexa Gets a Display, And This Could be Start of Something Amazing
- Is Star Plus' Hit Show Ye Hain Mohabbatein Going Off Air in June?
- Indians are Desperately Googling 'How to Download TikTok' After App Gets Banned
- Redmi Note 7 Open Sales Begin in India via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results