'Even Rajiv Gandhi Had...': Day After Rahul Gandhi's 'UP CM Offer' Barb, Mayawati Returns Salvo

A day after Rahul Gandhi’s attack on Mayawati, the BSP supremo hit back, rejecting claims that the Congress had offered her the post of Chief Minister in an alliance. The former UP CM also hit out at the Grand Old Party, saying it had ‘never stood with Dalits’.

“Rahul Gandhi himself is plagued with a casteist mentality and he is blaming me. He is lying, I did not get any offer and the Congress has never stood with Dalits," she said.

Gandhi had on Saturday claimed the party had extended an offer to the BSP for an alliance ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, even offering her the CM post in case of a joint win. “However, we never received any replies," Gandhi had said an event.

Now, rejecting the claims, Mayawati further accused the Congress of ‘always trying to malign and weaken the BSP. “Rahul can’t set his own house in order," she said, commenting on the party’s performance in assembly polls held in five states recently.

Commenting on Rahul’s jibe that she was afraid of the ‘CBI, ED and Pegasus’, Mayawati said even Rajiv Gandhi, former Prime Minister and the late father of Rahul Gandhi, had attempted to defame the BSP.

“Now, even Priyanka Gandhi is saying the same thing, claiming that I am afraid of the ED and other investigative agencies. All of this is false. They should be aware that we fought and won all of these cases in the Supreme Court," Mayawati said.

Both BSP and Congress were reduced to dismal shows in Uttar Pradesh in the elections, with one and two seats to their names, respectively.

Political commentators had claimed that Rahul’s comments came in light of the Congress wanting to recreate its lost voter base of Dalit-Muslims-Brahmins earlier seen in the 80s. The opportunity, they said, came in light of Mayawati’s worst performance in the state so far, of which she has held the top post of, four times.

“Mayawati ji didn’t fight elections, we sent her a message to form an alliance but she didn’t respond. Kanshi Ram Ji raised voice of Dalits in UP, though it affected Congress. This time she didn’t fight for Dalit voices because there are CBI, ED and Pegasus," Rahul had said at the event on Saturday.

Mayawati had blamed the BJP for ‘maligning’ its image in the minds of Muslim voters as part of the reason behind her defeat earlier. However, political experts had said it was the failure of Mayawati’s votebank algorithms and a deviation from the BSP’s original ideologies that may have contributed to the party’s disappointing score.

