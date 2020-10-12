'Even Saint No Longer Safe Under Saint's Govt': Mayawati Takes Dig at CM Yogi over Attack on Priest in Gonda

Condemning the attack on a priest in Gonda, BSP chief Mayawati took a dig at the UP government saying that even the saints are no longer safe under a ‘saint’s government’.

Mayawati condemned the incident in Gonda where a priest was shot at by some miscreants and admitted to a hospital on Saturday evening in a land dispute. The BSP Chief has asked the state government to ensure safety of the seers and saints.

“Like Rajasthan, a murderous attack on the priest of the temple in Gonda district of UP by land mafia with the intention of occupying the land of the temple is very shameful, even saint is no longer safe in the saint's government. What could be a worse law and order situation?” she questioned in a tweet.

“The government of UP should take strict legal action against the culprits by taking serious cognizance of all aspects in this matter and the property of all the land mafias related to this incident must be confiscated as well. Security of saints and seers should also be increased,” she added.

The priest, Samrat Das of Ram Janaki temple located in the Etiathok Kotwali area, was referred to Lucknow Trauma Center in a critical condition.

“Two people have been arrested and police are searching for two other people involved in the attack. The condition of the priest Samrat Das is out of danger and he is undergoing treatment in Lucknow. All the accused in this case will be nabbed soon. Both the parties involved in this matter were having a dispute over a piece of land,” SP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

The miscreants shot Das and immediately fled. Another priest of the same temple was also attacked by miscreants last year and a probe is still going on in the case.