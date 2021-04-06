'Even Saints are Unsafe in Ayodhya': Akhilesh Yadav Slams Adiyanath over Law and Order in UP

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led government over law and order situation in the state. Akhilesh took a dig at Adityanath saying that the chief minister has been busy with ‘fruitless exercise in other states’ and has been talking about UP’s law and order. “For the last four years, the Uttar Pradesh government is setting new records in crime. To divert public attention, the BJP government tries to grow a crop of figures, but its claims are falling flat now," Akhilesh said.

“The Chief Minister talks about Ramraj, but even saints are not safe in Ayodhya. Along with the persecution of saints, many monasteries and temples are being demolished. Even the local traders and shopkeepers are facing problems,” he said.

Akhilesh recounted the incidents where people were either murdered or killed themselves due to the lawlessness in the state. Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government in the state, he said, “BJP’s insensitivity to humanitarian crises is well known. The sought votes in the name of cow, but after coming to power, the BJP hasn’t been bothered about it," Akhilesh said while talking about the death of cows due to ‘hunger and thirst’ at a cow shelter in Greater Noida.

“Now, the people of the state have come to realize that neither can the law and order situation improve nor can the dignity of women and the marginalised be protected. The public will get relief only if the BJP is ousted from power and a socialist government is formed in 2022," the Samajwadi Party chief added.

