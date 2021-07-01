‘Even the Educated Are Forced to Sell Pakoras’: Mayawati’s Latest Salvo at BJP on Unemployment

Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former chief minister Mayawati has attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party on the issue of unemployment and said just like Congress, the BJP is also responsible for growing unemployment. Mayawati added that “even educated people were forced to sell pakoras on roads” which is a matter of concern.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday morning, the BSP supremo said: “Crores of young and educated unemployed people in UP and all over the country are forced to sell pakoras on the roadside for their livelihood, the pain of their parents and families who are seeing all this can be understood. This is sad, unfortunate and very worrying.”

She added: “BSP considers BJP equally responsible as Congress for creating such a dreadful situation for the youth in the country. The Congress party which ruled for a long time and became the victim of its activities went out of power at Centre and UP along with many other states also. If BJP also continues to follow the footsteps of Congress party, then this party will also face the same plight as that of Congress. The BJP should think on this as neither the country is gaining from such policies nor the country is becoming self-reliant.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Mayawati had raised questions on the foundation stone-laying ceremony for Ambedkar Memorial in Lucknow by the President of India. In a series of tweets, she termed the ceremony a “drama” ahead of the assembly elections in the state in 2022 and said the BSP is not against the memorial, but against the political interest behind it.

“After neglecting and harassing Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and his crores of exploited victims followers for almost the entire time in power, now when the assembly elections are near, the BJP government in UP will lay the foundation stone of ‘Cultural Centre’ in the name of Baba Saheb. If all this is not drama, then what is?” she said.

