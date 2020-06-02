Every Indian Should Pledge to Use India-Made Goods, Says Amit Shah Stressing on 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat'

With the Indian economy undergoing a tough time due to Covid-19, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged every Indian to use only domestically made products and assured that it will not bring about fall in investments in the country.

In an exclusive interview with Network 18’s editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi, Shah said, "I want to urge every Indian to take a pledge to use only those products that are manufactured in India. This is our right. I believe that if every Indian uses only domestically made products, our economy will receive a big jump. This will ensure that India becomes the biggest manufacturing of the world."

On being questioned whether this will isolate India from global markets and thus a drop in investments, he said, "The call for going vocal for local will ensure than investments in India will increase. Population of 130 crore is our strength. Should we not use this to empower our economy? I strongly believe that our economy will not be weak because of this, neither will we be isolated because the entire world needs India's 130 crore strong consumer market."

The Union Home Minister said every country has been adversely impacted because of the covid-19. "It is a global pandemic, every country has been affected because of this and so has India."

He further highlighted the Centre's economic package worth Rs 20 lakh core and said, "PM Modi has urged the country towards aatmanirbharta. India will be in a better place in the post-COVID world than it was before COVID-19."

Speaking on the issue of PM Modi's Vocal for local push, Shah said that it will not reduce foreign investments. "We are confident that this will give a new impetus to our economy. God also supports those who work with hope and strategy," Shah said.

