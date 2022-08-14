Every Section of Uttar Pradesh Participating in 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' With Enthusiasm: CM Yogi

Stressing on ‘Nation First, Always First’ mantra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that as the country celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, we “must work together to build an India we dream of”.

Participating in the ‘Tiranga’ march rally organised by the Home Guard Department as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations in the state capital, Yogi Adityanath said, “Under PM Modi’s leadership, the country is celebrating 75 years of Indian independence with great enthusiasm. The dedication and the spirit of every Indian has turned the celebrations into a national festival. We must work with the ‘Nation First, Always First’ mantra to build an India we dream of, keeping the goal of 25 years set by PM Modi in mind.”

The CM said, “Being the most populous state in the country, UP had the responsibility of celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in a grand manner and it is overwhelming to see every section of the state participating in the Independence Day week celebrations with immense enthusiasm, gaiety and pride.”

Appreciating the contribution of home guards in taking out the ‘Tiranga’ march rally from the development block to the state level and creating massive awareness, the CM said, “Our home guard jawans have played an important role in instilling a sense of nationalism in the people of the state.”

Furthermore, the CM said that every citizen is responsible for development of the country. “We have our identity and existence because of the country. We are safe and happy because our country is safe and is progressing rapidly on the path of prosperity under the guidance of PM Modi,” he added.

The CM went on to say that after controlling several waves of the Covid-19 pandemic and succeeding in saving lives and livelihood, “we are celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, which depicts the prosperous and bright future of the country”.

“The Partition Day (Sunday) will be commemorated by taking out a ‘Maun March’ (Silent march) in all 75 districts of the state from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm,” said Yogi.

Addressing the home guards, the CM said that his government has always been sensitive about their needs. “Without discriminating, the government has worked to address all the needs of the Home Guards with utmost sincerity while giving respect to their work.”

The Chief Minister added that the home guards are getting allowance in the state in the same way as police personnel. Besides, the home guards are also being provided with an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh by the government in case of any unfortunate accident.

The families of more than 800 home guards have received insurance assistance, the CM said, adding, whether it is to provide insurance cover or providing services, the government has safeguarded their interests.

