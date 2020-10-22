Every Third Candidate in Phase 1 of Bihar Polls a Crorepati, Anant Singh Has Highest Assets

After the candidates filed the nomination for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, a study revealed that around one third or 35% of the candidates have assets more than 1 crore.

The study analysed by Association of Democratic Reforms showed that out of the 1064 candidates, 375 are crorepatis.

The recently released report that 39 of the 41 candidates analysed from RJD, 31 out of 35 from JD(U), 24 out of 29 candidates from BJP, 30 out of 41 from LJP, 14 out of 21 and 12 out of 26 candidates from the BSP had assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

The report also observed that the average assets per candidate contesting in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 in Phase I is Rs 1.99 Crores.

The richest candidate in the first phase was Anant Kumar Singh from Mokama constituency, having assets worth Rs 68 crores. Anant Kumar Singh was an independent candidate in the last assembly elections and he is contesting from RJD in this election.

Gajanand Shahi of Congress party from Sheikhpura was second in number in terms of highest assets worth Rs 61 crore. Manorma Devi of JD(U) from Gaya had third place in terms of assets with Rs 50 crore. However, 5 candidates have declared zero assets.

The ADR report also stated that 328 out 1064 candidates or 31% have declared criminal cases against themselves. 244 candidates have serious criminal charges against them.