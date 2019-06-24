English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Every Voice Matters': DMK Chief MK Stalin Tells People to Email Issues to be Raised in Assembly
He said that the party would ensure that collective concerns like water crisis and farmer distress are addressed.
File photo of DMK president MK Stalin.
Loading...
Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin on Monday asked the people of Tamil Nadu to e-mail them the issues that need to be raised in the ensuing Assembly session beginning on June 28.
"Every voice matters and deserves to be heard. In the upcoming assembly session, starting from 28th June, DMK will ensure that our collective concerns- from water crisis and farmer distress to unemployment-will be discussed.
"What are the other issues (including your constituency issues) that you think requires the immediate attention of the assembly? Email us at Voiceof TN@dmk.in," Stalin said in a tweet.
"Let your voice drive our progress," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
Thursday 20 June , 2019 What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Friday 21 June , 2019 India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Wednesday 19 June , 2019 What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Thursday 20 June , 2019 Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- England vs Australia: Finch Ready to Front-up to 'Ultra Hard' England Riposte
- Is Salman Khan Charging Rs 31 Crore per Weekend for Hosting Bigg Boss 13?
- Sunny Leone Flaunts Her Bihari Dialect in 'Method Acting' Video, Watch Here
- GST Council to Consider Reducing Tax on Electric Vehicles - Anurag Thakur
- Audio Technica M50xBT Review: If You Are Serious About Music, These Headphones Cannot be Missed
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results