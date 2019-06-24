Take the pledge to vote

'Every Voice Matters': DMK Chief MK Stalin Tells People to Email Issues to be Raised in Assembly

He said that the party would ensure that collective concerns like water crisis and farmer distress are addressed.

IANS

Updated:June 24, 2019, 11:49 PM IST
File photo of DMK president MK Stalin.
File photo of DMK president MK Stalin.
Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin on Monday asked the people of Tamil Nadu to e-mail them the issues that need to be raised in the ensuing Assembly session beginning on June 28.

"Every voice matters and deserves to be heard. In the upcoming assembly session, starting from 28th June, DMK will ensure that our collective concerns- from water crisis and farmer distress to unemployment-will be discussed.

"What are the other issues (including your constituency issues) that you think requires the immediate attention of the assembly? Email us at Voiceof TN@dmk.in," Stalin said in a tweet.

"Let your voice drive our progress," he said.

