Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Everybody Wants Ram Mandir to Be Constructed, Says Adityanath During His Visit to Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a seven-foot Ram statue at a museum in the city and also took part in celebrations to mark the birthday of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

PTI

Updated:June 7, 2019, 8:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Everybody Wants Ram Mandir to Be Constructed, Says Adityanath During His Visit to Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates a function, in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple here, on a visit meant to reiterate support for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site.

"It is everybody's wish that Ram Mandir must be constructed," he said on his first trip to the temple town after the Lok Sabha elections.

Adityanath unveiled a seven-foot Ram statue at a museum in the city and also took part in celebrations to mark the birthday of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

In his address at another event, the BJP leader said the previous governments had maintained distance from Lord Rama and argued that the deity was important for country's identity.

He claimed the original copy of the Constitution included a picture of Lord Ram, in an apparent reference to one of the illustrations in an early manuscript.

He thanked Ayodhya's seers for their blessings that helped the Bharatiya Janata Party get a second term at the Centre.

Adityanath unveiled a seven-foot statue of Kodandrama — which has the deity armed with a bow and arrows — at the Ram Katha Sanghralaya, the state government museum here.

The state's government bought the wooden statue from Karnataka State Arts and Crafts Emporium.

The chief minister also visited the Hanumangarhi temple and inspected a pump house being constructed at the banks of the Saryu river.

Adityanath's trip comes ahead of a planned visit here by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with 18 newly elected partly MPs.

The Sena visit to on June 16 is being seen as an attempt to put pressure on the BJP-led government over the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site.

The title suit over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site is being heard by the Supreme Court.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram