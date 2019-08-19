Everyone Afraid of 'Jungle Raj': Mayawati Slams Yogi Govt Over Journalist's Death in UP

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati Monday launched a scathing attack on chief minister Yogi Adityanath and blamed him for the prevailing law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, saying the ‘Jungle Raj’ in the state has left everyone cowering for their safety.

Her remarks come in light of the murder of a journalist and his brother, who were shot dead in broad daylight on Sunday in Saharanpur district of the state over an issue of dumping cow-dung.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said that it’s unfortunate how the feeling of fear permeates the minds of people under a government that is led by ‘goons and mafias’.

“It is not the rule of law and order under the BJP government in the state, rather its Jungle Raj by Goons and Mafias. This has led crime to a new level in the state and it seems that murders have become common. Everybody is feeling unsafe which is very unfortunate,” she wrote.

The incident had sparked anger among the locals as the police failed to nab any culprits who were allegedly linked to local liquor mafia. The scribe and his brother were shot down inside their house after the brawl over dumping of cow dung in front of his house.

Meanwhile, multiple murders were reported from Prayagraj on Sunday where three people were killed in Ghumanganj over an issue related to passage in Chaufatka area. The police were still investigating the triple murder when another man was shot down in Allapur area. Post this, a double murder was reported in Tharwai area. The SSP, Prayagraj, Atul Sharma, was transferred and has been replaced by Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj.

Reacting to the murders, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "After the murder of two brothers in Saharanpur, 6 murders in 12 hours in Prayagraj, , Uttar Pradesh has become 'Hatya Pradesh'.”

Earlier on Sunday, Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, criticized the Yogi Adityanath government and said, “What will you call a situation where murders are the new common thing. People responsible for controlling crime are busy hiding their failures and above all UP is crime free.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.