Everyone Has Right to Work for Growth of One's Party: Maha CM Shinde on Uddhav's Thane Visit

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that in a democratic set-up, everyone has the right to carry out the propaganda of one’s political party and work towards the growth of the organisation.

He was responding to a query on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to Thane city during the day. It is Thackeray’s first visit to the city after Shiv Sena’s split last year. Thane is the home turf of Shinde, who represents the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency in the district.

A spokesman of the Shiv Sena (UBT) had earlier told reporters that on Thursday, Thackeray will inaugurate a mega medical camp organised by the party at the Shivaji Maidan in Thane on the eve of the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena leader late Anand Dighe, the mentor of CM Shinde.

He will then pay floral tributes to Dighe at his bust at Tembi Naka near the Anand Ashram. Thackeray will then participate in the function organised by the Jain community in the city.

When asked about Thackeray’s visit, Shinde said, “In democracy, everyone has the right to carry out the propaganda of one’s party and work for its expansion." Hundreds of banners have come up across the city to welcome Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year following a rebellion by Shinde and his supporting MLAs. The revolt within the party led to the resignation of Thackeray as the chief minister. The Shinde-led group joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government in the state on June 30.

