Everyone Knows Rahul Gandhi Was Born and Raised in India, Says Priyanka Amid Citizenship Row
Rahul Gandhi was issued a notice by the ministry of home affairs after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy complained that he holds British citizenship.
File image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing a public meeting. (Photo Credit: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress’ eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday rubbished the BJP’s claims that her brother and party incharge Rahul Gandhi was a British citizen, saying everyone knew he was born and raised in India.
Rahul Gandhi was issued a notice by the ministry of home affairs after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy complained that he holds British citizenship. The ministry has asked the Congress chief to explain his “factual position” in a fortnight.
Earlier this month, the returning officer of Amethi --- Rahul Gandhi’s constituency -- had declared that the Congress president’s nomination papers were valid after a complaint was made that there were several discrepancies in his affidavit, including details about his citizenship.
“I am directed to say that this ministry has received a representation from Dr Subramanian Swamy, in which it has been brought out that a company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in the year 2003, with address 51 Southgate Street, Winchester, Hampshire SO23 9EH and that you were one of the directors and secretary of the said company," the letter signed by BC Joshi, director, Citizenship, in the home ministry reads.
Rubbishing the claim, Congress’s Randeep Surjewala said: “The entire world knows Rahul Gandhi is an Indian citizen by birth. Modi ji has no answer for unemployment, Modi ji has no answer for agrarian distress and black money, that's why he's resorting to fake narrative through his government's notices to divert attention.”
