Everyone Must Respect SC Verdict on Ram Temple, Says UP CM Day After Dropping 'Good News' Hint

Lucknow: Day after hinting that a ‘good news’ is expected on the Ram Mandir, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya said on Monday that everyone should respect the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid title dispute case.

Speaking to media in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said that people should impose their faith in the proceedings of the apex court on an issue that has been pending for so long and is ‘needed for the development of the nation.’

Without directly referring to Ram temple construction work, the UP CM on Saturday had said that some good news was expected soon. Speaking at the Ram Katha organised by Morari Bapu in Gorakhpur, he asked the devotees to take inspiration from the life of Lord Ram and contribute towards building the nation.

His statements sent flutters of unease rippling across the political circles in the state with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief questioning how the UP CM was aware of the SC verdict on the matter before it was even pronounced.

“BJP has never believed in the constitution and the law of this country, whereas we have always said that whatever verdict will be given by the apex court should be acceptable to everyone. The question is that how come a newspaper and our CM knows what is going to happen in the Supreme Court,” he had said.

Meanwhile, litigant in the title dispute case, Iqbal Ansari reacted to Adityanath’s statement and said that the court always takes decision based on proofs and whatever verdict it gives will be welcomed.

The Supreme Court has set October 17 deadline for finishing arguments in the Ayodhya land title dispute case. However, no date is set for a verdict.

On September 26, the Chief Justice of India had said the bench will have only four weeks to write the judgment and it will be a “miracle” if the court delivers the judgment in four weeks. Justice Gogoi retires as the CJI on November 17.

The five-judge SC bench started holding daily hearings from August to fast-track the case that has been pending for decades after a Supreme Court appointed mediation committee failed to develop a consensus among the parties to arrive at an amicable resolution.

