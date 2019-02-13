English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Everyone Thinks MLAs Are For Sale, Says HDK While Insisting on SIT Probe in Audio Clip Row
The ruling JDS-Congress coalition government has decided to order an SIT probe into the tapes, amid Opposition dharnas in the Assembly against the idea.
File photo of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Twitter)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Everyone thinks that MLAs are purchasable commodities," Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday, while defending the need for a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the audio tapes that came out last week wherein a voice, purportedly that of opposition leader and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, lures a JDS MLA's son to get his father to defect for money.
The ruling JDS-Congress coalition government has decided to order an SIT probe into the tapes, amid Opposition dharnas in the Assembly against the idea.
Soon after the decision was announced, the BJP MLAs rushed to the well of the House to protest the government decision, also forcing an early adjournment. Yeddyurappa, who led his MLAs in the dharna, told the House, "We thought we would discuss the budget. There are so many important issues to discuss, but your stubbornness is forcing us to do this dharna."
In the leaked 40-minute conversation, allegedly between Yeddyurappa and Sharana Gouda -- son of Gurmitkal JDS MLA Nagangouda – the two discuss at length the way to defect from the JDS: the price for it, how it would not invite disqualification by the Speaker and how other MLAs have similarly been enticed into going with the BJP.
"Everyone thinks MLAs are purchasable commodities. I want to stop this once and for all. For that reason, I want to take this to a final stage by instructing our officers to take necessary action, without giving scope for anybody's influence, not even the chief minister's. I want to give full freedom to officers to close this kind of issue in Karnataka, so that this may never repeat in future by any party or leader," Kumaraswamy told newspersons.
Congress minister Krishna Byregowda said that while the probe will not be time-bound, officers will be asked to expedite the probe as the Speaker's name was mentioned in the audio and an insult to the Speaker is an insult to the House.
In the audio, one of the BJP MLAs is heard saying that the Speaker has been "booked" for Rs 50 crore, so he will help bring down the ruling coalition.
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who also insisted on an SIT probe, asked Yeddyurappa to "keep to his words" – a reference to Yeddyurappa saying he will quit politics if the voice is proven to be his; Yeddyurappa also later admitted it was his voice.
The audio that has been doing the rounds in the last few days has put the BJP on the back foot, just two months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The JDS-Congress alliance wants to push forth with the advantage it now has against the BJP, hoping to make this attempt to poach MLAs an election issue as well.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The ruling JDS-Congress coalition government has decided to order an SIT probe into the tapes, amid Opposition dharnas in the Assembly against the idea.
Soon after the decision was announced, the BJP MLAs rushed to the well of the House to protest the government decision, also forcing an early adjournment. Yeddyurappa, who led his MLAs in the dharna, told the House, "We thought we would discuss the budget. There are so many important issues to discuss, but your stubbornness is forcing us to do this dharna."
In the leaked 40-minute conversation, allegedly between Yeddyurappa and Sharana Gouda -- son of Gurmitkal JDS MLA Nagangouda – the two discuss at length the way to defect from the JDS: the price for it, how it would not invite disqualification by the Speaker and how other MLAs have similarly been enticed into going with the BJP.
"Everyone thinks MLAs are purchasable commodities. I want to stop this once and for all. For that reason, I want to take this to a final stage by instructing our officers to take necessary action, without giving scope for anybody's influence, not even the chief minister's. I want to give full freedom to officers to close this kind of issue in Karnataka, so that this may never repeat in future by any party or leader," Kumaraswamy told newspersons.
Congress minister Krishna Byregowda said that while the probe will not be time-bound, officers will be asked to expedite the probe as the Speaker's name was mentioned in the audio and an insult to the Speaker is an insult to the House.
In the audio, one of the BJP MLAs is heard saying that the Speaker has been "booked" for Rs 50 crore, so he will help bring down the ruling coalition.
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who also insisted on an SIT probe, asked Yeddyurappa to "keep to his words" – a reference to Yeddyurappa saying he will quit politics if the voice is proven to be his; Yeddyurappa also later admitted it was his voice.
The audio that has been doing the rounds in the last few days has put the BJP on the back foot, just two months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The JDS-Congress alliance wants to push forth with the advantage it now has against the BJP, hoping to make this attempt to poach MLAs an election issue as well.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Hands Shannon Gabriel Four-ODI Suspension For Abusive Comments
- Here's What Kapil Sharma Did to a Man Who Gate Crashed His Wedding in Amritsar
- Backed Myself to Hit a Six After Refusing Single: Karthik
- Rajinikanth Pens a Letter to Thank Guests Who Attended Daughter Soundarya's Wedding
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results