'Everyone Will Be Given Respect in Our Govt': Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda Appeals to Non-BJP Parties to Join Hands

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the man who is leading the Congress’ charge in the state, has appealed to all non-BJP parties and Independents to come together and stake claim to form the government.

Addressing the media as the trends indicated a good run for the party, Hooda — flanked by his son Deepender — said: "I appeal to all parties and independents, including the JJP, to come together to form the government. Being the chairperson of the election management committee, I assure all of you that you will be treated with dignity and find respectable space in our government." Bhupinder Hooda has been declared the winner from his seat Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak.

The former Haryana chief minister and a regional Jat leader also levelled allegations against the administration for unlawfully confining several independent MLAs who had won or were leading from their seats.

“From my sources I have been told that independent MLAs are being confined by the administration. I will raise this issue with the Election Commission. I warn officials not to violate law," said Hooda.

The Jat leader who was given major share in ticket distribution is being credited with reviving the Congress in a state where many had written off the party — mainly due to infighting and the BJP's blistering nationalism campaign. According to the latest leads, both Congress and the BJP are fighting neck-and-neck.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.