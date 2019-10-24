Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Everyone Will Be Given Respect in Our Govt': Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda Appeals to Non-BJP Parties to Join Hands

The former Haryana chief minister and a regional Jat leader also levelled allegations against the administration for unlawfully confining several independent MLAs who had won or were leading from their seats.

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Everyone Will Be Given Respect in Our Govt': Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda Appeals to Non-BJP Parties to Join Hands
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda addresses the media on Thursday.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the man who is leading the Congress’ charge in the state, has appealed to all non-BJP parties and Independents to come together and stake claim to form the government.

Addressing the media as the trends indicated a good run for the party, Hooda — flanked by his son Deepender — said: "I appeal to all parties and independents, including the JJP, to come together to form the government. Being the chairperson of the election management committee, I assure all of you that you will be treated with dignity and find respectable space in our government." Bhupinder Hooda has been declared the winner from his seat Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak.

The former Haryana chief minister and a regional Jat leader also levelled allegations against the administration for unlawfully confining several independent MLAs who had won or were leading from their seats.

“From my sources I have been told that independent MLAs are being confined by the administration. I will raise this issue with the Election Commission. I warn officials not to violate law," said Hooda.

The Jat leader who was given major share in ticket distribution is being credited with reviving the Congress in a state where many had written off the party — mainly due to infighting and the BJP's blistering nationalism campaign. According to the latest leads, both Congress and the BJP are fighting neck-and-neck.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram