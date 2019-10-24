Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
'Everyone Will Be Given Respect in Our Govt': Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda Appeals to Non-BJP Parties to Join Hands
The former Haryana chief minister and a regional Jat leader also levelled allegations against the administration for unlawfully confining several independent MLAs who had won or were leading from their seats.
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda addresses the media on Thursday.
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the man who is leading the Congress’ charge in the state, has appealed to all non-BJP parties and Independents to come together and stake claim to form the government.
Addressing the media as the trends indicated a good run for the party, Hooda — flanked by his son Deepender — said: "I appeal to all parties and independents, including the JJP, to come together to form the government. Being the chairperson of the election management committee, I assure all of you that you will be treated with dignity and find respectable space in our government." Bhupinder Hooda has been declared the winner from his seat Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak.
The former Haryana chief minister and a regional Jat leader also levelled allegations against the administration for unlawfully confining several independent MLAs who had won or were leading from their seats.
“From my sources I have been told that independent MLAs are being confined by the administration. I will raise this issue with the Election Commission. I warn officials not to violate law," said Hooda.
The Jat leader who was given major share in ticket distribution is being credited with reviving the Congress in a state where many had written off the party — mainly due to infighting and the BJP's blistering nationalism campaign. According to the latest leads, both Congress and the BJP are fighting neck-and-neck.
