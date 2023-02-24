Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Friday evening met Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence ‘Matoshree’. Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha were also present. The meeting came days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted the ‘Shiv Sena’ name and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to the faction headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

After the meeting, Kejriwal addressed the media and said, “Everything was stolen from Uddhav ji. His party and symbol. Entire Maharashtra is with him and I hope he will get justice from the Supreme Court."

Shinde’s rebellion in June last year split the Sena and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Thackeray. Shinde became CM with the support of the BJP.

Notably, the AAP has said it would contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which are due since early last year.

The undivided Sena had led the country’s richest civic body for several years now, while the AAP wrested the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) from the BJP recently.

Both Thackeray and Kejriwal are bitter critics of the BJP.

When asked about the Ajnala incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was also present in the media interaction, said, “You have the wrong information. Law and order in Punjab under control. Punjab Police is capable. Bullets were fired at social bonding in Punjab for 10 years. But people want to live together. Ours is a peaceful state…"

On Thursday, supporters of preacher and Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh stormed a police station to secure the release of an aide in Punjab. The protesters armed with rifles and swords broke into Ajnala police station in the outskirts of Amritsar city and virtually forced a commitment from the officials of withdrawing kidnapping case filed against Lovepreet Singh ‘Toofan’.

(with inputs from PTI)

