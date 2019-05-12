English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EVM Glitches Reported in Several Areas in Delhi
There was no immediate reaction from the chief electoral office on the issue of malfunctioning EVMs at several polling booths in Delhi.
Over 1.43 crore people in Delhi are eligible to vote in this election which will decide the fate of 164 candidates. (Picture for Representation)
Loading...
Complaints about malfunctioning EVMs poured in from several places of the national capital on Sunday where voting is underway. Adarsh Gupta, a resident of Matia Mahal area, claimed that at polling booth number 84, 85 and 86, electronic voting machines were initially not working in the morning.
Aam Aadmi Party's Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti alleged that EVMs at booths number -- 116,117 and 122 -- were not functioning. "EVM in booth 132, Hauzrani is showing 50 votes without anyone casting any vote in the machine n EVMs at booths 116,117, 122 in Malviya nagar not functioning," Bharti tweeted.
However, there was no immediate reaction from the chief electoral office.
Mudit Agarwal, son of Congress' Chandni Chowk candidate JP Agarwal, alleged malfunctioning of EVMs at some booths in Matila Mahal and Ballimaran Assembly segments.
According to a police official, they received information about an EVM not working at Begum Pur in Rohini but it was rectified.
AAP's Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh alleged that EVMs at polling booth number 27 were not working in the morning.
"At Prithivi Park polling booth in Tilak Nagar Assembly, EVMs had not been working since 7 am at polling booth - 27. It is the same area where AAP's vote bank is considered," Singh said.
He said the Election Commission claimed that faulty EVMs are changed within ten minutes, but at ground, such claims are telling a different story
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said voters were unable to find their votes at polling booths in his Najafgarh constituency.
"Voters unable to find their votes at polling Booths. It is true that on large scale votes have been deleted. All these are resident of Jai Vihar I, Najafgarh (sic)," Gahlot tweeted.
Over 1.43 crore people in Delhi are eligible to vote in this election which will decide the fate of 164 candidates, of which 18 are women. There are 43 independent candidates.
While 2,54,723 voters are in the age group of 18 and 19, there are 40,532 electorate with disability who would be provided pick up and drop facility.
The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Aam Aadmi Party's Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti alleged that EVMs at booths number -- 116,117 and 122 -- were not functioning. "EVM in booth 132, Hauzrani is showing 50 votes without anyone casting any vote in the machine n EVMs at booths 116,117, 122 in Malviya nagar not functioning," Bharti tweeted.
However, there was no immediate reaction from the chief electoral office.
Mudit Agarwal, son of Congress' Chandni Chowk candidate JP Agarwal, alleged malfunctioning of EVMs at some booths in Matila Mahal and Ballimaran Assembly segments.
According to a police official, they received information about an EVM not working at Begum Pur in Rohini but it was rectified.
AAP's Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh alleged that EVMs at polling booth number 27 were not working in the morning.
"At Prithivi Park polling booth in Tilak Nagar Assembly, EVMs had not been working since 7 am at polling booth - 27. It is the same area where AAP's vote bank is considered," Singh said.
He said the Election Commission claimed that faulty EVMs are changed within ten minutes, but at ground, such claims are telling a different story
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said voters were unable to find their votes at polling booths in his Najafgarh constituency.
"Voters unable to find their votes at polling Booths. It is true that on large scale votes have been deleted. All these are resident of Jai Vihar I, Najafgarh (sic)," Gahlot tweeted.
Over 1.43 crore people in Delhi are eligible to vote in this election which will decide the fate of 164 candidates, of which 18 are women. There are 43 independent candidates.
While 2,54,723 voters are in the age group of 18 and 19, there are 40,532 electorate with disability who would be provided pick up and drop facility.
The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Mother's Day: Mandira Bedi On How Her Life Revolves Around Son Vir & More
- IPL 2019 Final Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch MI vs CSK on Live TV & Online Today
- IPL 2019 | MS Dhoni Shares Tips With Rishabh Pant After CSK Victory
- Joe Jonas 'Makes a Pretty Girl' as He Poses for A Selfie with Priyanka Chopra
- Bananas May Go Extinct Soon, and Climate Change is to Be Blamed
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results