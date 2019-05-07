Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

EVMs Taken Inside Hotel in Bihar, Poll Officer Served Notice

The district authorities have, however, asserted that none of the machines were used or their seals broken and were kept in reserve, meant for replacement in case of a snag being reported from anywhere.

PTI

Updated:May 7, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
EVMs Taken Inside Hotel in Bihar, Poll Officer Served Notice
Representative image.
Loading...
Muzaffarpur: A poll official here was served a show cause notice on Tuesday for keeping six electronic voting machines (EVMs) inside a hotel room while voting was on in Bihar in the fifth phase.

The district authorities have, however, asserted that none of the machines were used or their seals broken.

The matter had come to light on Monday when several local leaders of the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) noticed that poll-related paraphernalia were being taken inside a hotel by sector magistrate Awadhesh Kumar and raised an alarm.

A show cause notice has been issued to Kumar for his action which went against the rules. EVMs are not supposed to be kept at any place other than in the strong room or the assigned polling booth.

In addition to the sector magistrate, action may be taken against five police personnel who had helped him unload the EVMs at the hotel, Muzaffarpur district magistrate, Alok Ranjan Ghosh, who is also the district election officer, said.

He, however, dismissed allegations of suspected misuse saying none of the EVMs were used for voting and all were sealed. These were kept in reserve, meant for replacement in case of a snag being reported from anywhere.

A demonstration against it was staged by local leaders of 'Mahagathbandhan' (opposition alliance) partner Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), a fledgling outfit, which has fielded its candidate Rajbhushan Chaudhary from the seat and the RJD which is the largest constituent of the opposition formation.

The Mahagathbandhan leaders alleged that the incident pointed towards an attempt to rig the polls by the local administration in favour of the NDA, which is in power in Bihar.

The NDA has fielded sitting BJP MP Ajay Nishad from the seat.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram