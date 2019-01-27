English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EWS Quota Will Not Affect Existing Reservation, Says PM Modi
Sounding the poll bugle in Tamil Nadu at a well-attended BJP rally here, he took a swipe at the proposed grand alliance of the opposition parties, saying they had set aside their differences to "remove this watchman," in the coming Lok Sabha polls.
Source: Facebook/ Humans of Bombay
Madurai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at critics of the 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections, saying some persons in Tamil Nadu were creating an "atmosphere of suspicion and mistrust" to serve their interest.
Sounding the poll bugle in Tamil Nadu at a well-attended BJP rally here, he took a swipe at the proposed grand alliance of the opposition parties, saying they had set aside their differences to "remove this watchman," in the coming Lok Sabha polls.
He also said his government was taking effective steps to rid the country of corruption and nepotism.
"Any person who has cheated or looted the country, shall be brought to justice," Modi said in an apparent reference to economic offenders — Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi who are wanted in connection with defaulting on huge bank loans.
Asserting that the provision of 10 per cent quota to economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category will in no way impact the existing reservation benefits for Dalits, Tribals and others, Modi urged the youth to "reject forces of negativity."
The EWS quota had been earmarked with the 'spirit' of providing opportunities to all in education and employment.
"This decision has been taken in such a way that it doesn't affect Dalit, tribals," and others, he said.
"It is unfortunate that an atmosphere of suspicion and mistrust is being created by some people in Tamil Nadu to serve their interest," he said.
Opposition DMK and some other parties in the state have opposed the 10 per cent quota, saying social backward alone should be the criterion for reservation.
The DMK has moved the Madras High Court challenging the Constitution amendment providing for 10 per cent EWS quota.
The Prime Minister said "Narendra Modi will firmly stand with the poor," drawing thunderous applause from the
crowd.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Sounding the poll bugle in Tamil Nadu at a well-attended BJP rally here, he took a swipe at the proposed grand alliance of the opposition parties, saying they had set aside their differences to "remove this watchman," in the coming Lok Sabha polls.
He also said his government was taking effective steps to rid the country of corruption and nepotism.
"Any person who has cheated or looted the country, shall be brought to justice," Modi said in an apparent reference to economic offenders — Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi who are wanted in connection with defaulting on huge bank loans.
Asserting that the provision of 10 per cent quota to economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category will in no way impact the existing reservation benefits for Dalits, Tribals and others, Modi urged the youth to "reject forces of negativity."
The EWS quota had been earmarked with the 'spirit' of providing opportunities to all in education and employment.
"This decision has been taken in such a way that it doesn't affect Dalit, tribals," and others, he said.
"It is unfortunate that an atmosphere of suspicion and mistrust is being created by some people in Tamil Nadu to serve their interest," he said.
Opposition DMK and some other parties in the state have opposed the 10 per cent quota, saying social backward alone should be the criterion for reservation.
The DMK has moved the Madras High Court challenging the Constitution amendment providing for 10 per cent EWS quota.
The Prime Minister said "Narendra Modi will firmly stand with the poor," drawing thunderous applause from the
crowd.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AutoSpace - Top Auto News of the Week: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Tata Harrier, New Yamaha FZ Launched and More
- Bharat Teaser: Hilarious Memes Compare Salman Khan's Multiple Avatars to Paneer Dishes
- Exceptional Holder Rises to Top Spot in ICC Rankings After Barbados Heroics
- Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Hoist Tricolour in Traditional Outfits on Republic Day
- Republic Day 2019: Top Indian Army Vehicles - Tata Merlin, Royal Enfield & More
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results