Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb's Rehabilitated Sister-in-law Praises Modi, Thanks Mamata

Ira Basu, sister-in-law of former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, who was recently rescued from the footpath in Dunlop area located in the North 24-Parganas district, West Bengal, believes that Narendra Modi will once again become the Prime Minister in 2024.

Speaking to News18, Basu said, “I have high regards towards PM Modi because I believe he is an honest man. I believe that he will run the country successfully the way he is handling it now. Many people make many comments against him but I don’t believe them.”

On farmers’ agitation over the farm bill, she said, “This bill was supported by many in the 90s and now they are making unnecessary noise. I think that the farmer’s agitation is organised by a section of people. PM Modi did the right thing as this will benefit a large number of farmers in the country. I would like to thank him for taking our country to a new height.”

Ira – daughter of former Education Minister (in 1948) Harendranath Roy Chowdhury - also thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee for helping her in getting her pension.

Basu will get a pension of Rs. 13,985 every month according to the guidelines issued by the state finance department. As per sources, Suchetna Bhattacharjee, daughter of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, has been chosen the nominee for Basu’s pension account.

When asked for her opinion about Mamata Banerjee, Basu said, “I am not a political person and I don’t do politics. She is a good leader and a mass leader. I would like to thank her for standing beside me. I believe that she will win the Bhawanipur bypoll.”

“I personally believe that Bengal needs industries. We are still repenting over the exit of Tata from Singur. It would have generated employment opportunities in West Bengal. How many industries do we have here in Bengal? We immediately need proper planning on industrialisation policies,” she added.

When asked to comment on the Citizenship Amendment Act, she said, “I don’t think one should impose it forcibly.”

Ira used to live on the street in the Baranagar area but later shifted to the Lichu Bagan area in Khardah in North 24-Parganas. Locals would provide her food but she quietly left the place and recently was found living on the streets in Dunlop.

On September 9, the Khardah Municipality officials got information about a lady who is the cousin of Mira Bhattacharya (Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s wife) living on the streets.

It was learnt that Basu joined Priyanath Girls High School in Khardah in 1976 as a Biology teacher and on June 28, 2009, she retired.

She was not getting her pension because she failed to submit her academic degrees to the State Education Department despite repeated reminders.

The Headmistress of Priyanath High School School, Krishnakali Chanda, had said, “Ira Basu retired from our school in 2009. We worked on her pension but the process was put on hold because she failed to submit any educational documents required to get the pension. She failed to produce any other certificates or documents required to initiate the process of her pension.”

However, after the intervention of Mamata Banerjee she finally got her pension after 14 years.

Presently, she is staying in Kharda in North 24 Parganas but soon she will return to her house in Salt Lake.

