'There's No Clarity in AAP': Ex-Bengaluru Top Cop Bhaskar Rao Quits Party, Joins BJP

By: News Desk

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 12:07 IST

Bengaluru, India

Bhaskar Rao said PM Modi's vision inspired him to join the party. AAP isn't distant to grow. (ANI photo)

Joining BJP, Bhaskar Rao said that AAP isn't distant to grow, adding that 'it's shameful two of their ministers are in jail'

In a big jolt to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karnataka, its prominent face and former Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Wednesday joined the ruling BJP in the state, just 11 months after he had entered AAP.

Rao had joined the AAP 11 months ago in Delhi in the presence of the AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

After joining the BJP in the presence of BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel today, the retired IPS officer said only BJP can strengthen India and bring back the lost glory.

“We all should join hands to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is striving to make ‘Ek Bharat, Samruddh Bharat’ (One India, Prosperous India). I am also impressed by the prominence given to youth and women in the BJP,” Rao said.

“I think I can contribute more to BJP. It has huge pan-India presence. PM Modi’s vision inspired me to join the party. AAP isn’t distant to grow, they are in hands of a coterie, it’s shameful two of their ministers are in jail. There’s no clarity in party," Rao added.

Rao also said he will seek the guidance of Kateel, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B S Yediyurappa, and other senior BJP leaders.

Rao’s resignation comes ahead of Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Davangere in Karnataka on March 4.

BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said Rao has accepted the ideology and philosophy of the BJP after gaining one year of political experience in AAP, adding that the retired IPS officer is impressed by the functioning of the party under the leadership of Modi at national level and Bommai at state level.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

first published:March 01, 2023, 12:06 IST
last updated:March 01, 2023, 12:07 IST
