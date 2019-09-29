Take the pledge to vote

After Failing to Fight Polls Against PM Modi, Ex-BSF Jawan Now Set to Challenge Khattar in Haryana

Tej Bahadur Yadav, who hails from Mahendergarh district, joined the Jannayak Janata Party in New Delhi in the presence of its leader Dushyant Chautala.

September 29, 2019
Chandigarh: Former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav,who was dismissed in 2017 after he posted a video complaining about the quality of food served to the troops of the force, on Sunday joined the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party and said he will contest the assembly polls against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Yadav, who hails from Mahendergarh district, joined the JJP in New Delhi in the presence of its leader Chautala.

"I am thankful to JJP and Dushyant Chautala that they nominated me to fight against the chief minister from Karnal," said Yadav.

He said unemployment problem was a major issue in Haryana.

"You know the condition of Haryana and how many people are unemployed in the state," he said. He also said that his fight has always been against corruption.

"In Dushyant, I see an image of late Chaudhary Devi Lal and like him, he has a clean reputation. In future, I want to see him as Haryana's chief minister and for this, we need people's support," he said.

The polls to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21.

The JJP, which came into existence after a vertical split in INLD following a feud within the Chautala clan, is contesting the next month's polls alone.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Tej Bahadur was fielded by the Samajwadi Party against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi but the Election Commission had rejected the BSF personnel's nomination, saying he had not furnished all the details sought.

