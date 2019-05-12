English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ex-cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi's Name Missing from Voters' List in Delhi
The ex-cricketer is not the only one who had to return without casting his vote. Many people in the national capital faced a similar experience.
File photo of former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi.
New Delhi: Furious over not finding his name in the voters' list and not receiving the due assistance over it, former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi said polling officials were busy taking ‘selfies' instead of addressing his issue.
Along with photos of receipts, Bedi wrote on Twitter, "I am terribly saddened/ashamed that our Acknowledgment/Receipts Dt 24/2/‘19 shown below did not have our voting names in polling booth... I didn't know where to look as Polling Officials & Police were busy taking ‘selfies'- Never felt so humiliated... all for the sake of Indian Democracy!"
Ashok Verma, a resident of Dwarka, complained that the entire family's name was missing from the voters list.
"In 2014, I had exercised my franchise and it is shocking that this time, my entire family's name is missing," he said.
Another senior citizen also found his name missing from the list.
A polling officer said when the process of verification of voters begins, sometimes after successive visits if the voter is not present and the house is locked, they presume that the occupant has shifted to some other place.
Am terribly saddened/ashamed that our Acknowledgment/Receipts Dt 24/2/‘19 shown below did not have our voting names in polling booth..I didn’t know where to look as Polling Officials & Police were busy taking ‘selfies’-Never felt so humiliated..all fr the sake of Indn Democracy! pic.twitter.com/flyTVRXGEH— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) 12 May 2019
A polling officer said when the process of verification of voters begins, sometimes after successive visits if the voter is not present and the house is locked, they presume that the occupant has shifted to some other place.
