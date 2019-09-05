Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Ex-Delhi Cong Chiefs Meet Sonia Gandhi, New Chief of City Unit Likely to be Named Soon

Sonia Gandhi regularly met senior Delhi Congress leaders over the past few weeks in order to fill the president's post in the city unit of the party, which fell vacant after Sheila Dikshit's demise in July.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2019, 10:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ex-Delhi Cong Chiefs Meet Sonia Gandhi, New Chief of City Unit Likely to be Named Soon
Sonia Gandhi, leader of India's main opposition Congress party, shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the sixth phase of general election in New Delh. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Delhi Congress might get its new chief in the next two-three days, party sources said, referring to a meeting of its interim president Sonia Gandhi with former chiefs of the grand old party's city unit here on Thursday.

Gandhi regularly met senior Delhi Congress leaders over the past few weeks in order to fill the president's post in the city unit of the party, which fell vacant after Sheila Dikshit's demise in July.

"Gandhi was told by the former Delhi Congress presidents that the next chief should be one who could take all the workers and leaders together in view of the Assembly election early next year. It was also conveyed to her that any delay in announcing the name of the Delhi Congress president may not be in the best interests of the party," said one of the leaders who attended Thursday's meeting.

The sources claimed that Gandhi told the leaders that she would convey her decision in the "next two-three days".

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of its Delhi unit PC Chacko, who was present at the meeting, said Gandhi was also assured by the leaders that her decision would be acceptable to the entire Delhi Congress.

"The decision of Soniaji will be announced very soon," Chacko told PTI.

Another leader, who attended the meeting, hinted that the new Delhi Congress chief could be a senior person who had the experience of holding the post in the past.

"As the Assembly polls are fast approaching, the party is going to give this responsibility to someone who has had the experience of working as the Delhi Congress president in the past," he said.

The meeting was attended by former Delhi Congress presidents Tajdar Babar, Subhash Chopra, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Ajay Maken. Another former Delhi Congress chief, JP Agarwal, could not attend the meeting as he was out of station.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram