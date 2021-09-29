Ex-Goa CM Faleiro, Sahitya Akademi Awardee Shivdas Naik, Among Others, Join TMC. List Here

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday inducted former Goa chief minister and senior Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro, Sahitya Akademi awardee Shivdas Sonu Naik among few others into the party in the presence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the new joinees to the “family" and asserted to work towards “ushering in a new dawn" for Goa.

TMC leader Saugata Roy said more people will be joining the party by tomorrow. “I have been informed so by Derek O’Brien," he added.

In a series of tweets, Mamata Banerjee said, “It’s a matter of great pride for me to welcome Former Goa CM, 7-time MLA and stalwart Goan leader Shri @luizinhofaleiro to the Trinamool Congress family. Together we will stand up for every Goan, fight divisive forces and work towards ushering in a NEW DAWN for Goa."

Along with them, Sahitya Akademi Award winner and famous poet Shivdas Sonu Naik, South Goa Advocates Association President Antonio Monteiro Clovis Da Costa & Shri Rajendra Shivaji Kakodkar are also joining Trinamool Congress today.I welcome all of them to our family! (3/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 29, 2021

After joining the TMC, Faleiro pledged to protect the people of Goa against “divisive and fascist forces". He said, “The only leader who has faced the BJP and destroyed their agenda is Didi (Mamata Banerjee). She is a street fighter and we need such fighters in our country. The moment has come for everybody to join forces. And with Didi’s forces, we will bring a new dawn."

Meeting the Hon. Chief Minister of Bengal, Smt. @MamataOfficial with my compatriots. We pledge to protect the people of Goa against divisive and fascist forces. The fight for a new dawn in Goa begins today. #GonychiNaviSakal pic.twitter.com/JcgUmmRyXs— Luizinho Faleiro (@luizinhofaleiro) September 29, 2021

Here’s a complete list of those who joined the TMC today:

1. Luizihno Faleiro: A former chief minister of Goa and seven-time Congress MLA from Navelim constituency.

2. Lavoo Mamledar: A former Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA and Deputy SP in Goa Police Services.

3. Yatish Naik: He was the general secretary in the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee. A gold medalist in Law from Goa University.

4. Vijay Vasudev Poi: He was also a general secretary in the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee and is a prominent grassroots leader.

5. Mario Pinto De Santana: Served as a secretary in the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee. He has been a sarpanch for 25 years and was also treasurer in Sports Authority Goa and Indian Red Cross (Goa).

6. Anand Naik: He was the secretary in the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee. He was elected a four-time elected member and two-time sarpanch from Mayem.

7. Rabindranath Faleiro: He has worked as a former Congress State Youth vice-president. It is being said that he has worked extensively for the marginalised community.

8. Shivdas Sonu Naik (N Shivdas): He is an author, poet and playwrighter. He is also a Sahitya Akademi award winner.

9. Rajendra Shivaji Kakodkar: He is a prominent voice on the economy and environmental issues in Goa.

10. Antonio Monteiro Clovis Da Costa: He is the president of South Goa Advocates Association and also well-known for uncovering the oxygen mismanagement in Goa amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien, during his visit to Goa, had said that the party would contest the assembly polls due early next year, and they were in touch with several local leaders. He had said that the party will announce its chief ministerial candidate soon.

In the 2017 assembly elections in Goa, Congress had bagged the highest number of seats at 17 in the 40-member House, restricting the BJP to 13, but it was outsmarted by the saffron party which formed a coalition government along with regional parties.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here