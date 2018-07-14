English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ex-Gujarat CM Shankarsinh Vaghela's Son Joins BJP
Mahendrasinh Vaghela joining the BJP has come as a second blow to the opposition party in less than two weeks and ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Representative image.
Gandhinagar: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankarsinh Vaghela's son Mahendrasinh, a two-time Congress MLA, on Saturday, joined the BJP.
Mahendrasinh Vaghela joining the BJP has come as a second blow to the opposition party in less than two weeks and ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
On July 3, senior leader Kunwarji Bavaliya had quit the Congress and joined the ruling party in the state. He was immediately made a Cabinet minister.
Soon after joining the BJP, Mahendrasinh attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying that given his style of working, a revival of the country's oldest party does not look possible in the near future.
Mahendrasinh was elected to the Gujarat Assembly on a Congress ticket for two consecutive terms from Bayad in North Gujarat -- 2007 to 2012 and 2012 to 2017.
"Today, two-time MLA and son of former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankarsinh Vaghela (Mahendrasinh Vaghela) has joined the BJP," state BJP president Jitu Vaghani announced.
Mahendrasinh had voted against Congress candidate Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha polls held in August 2017.
He had quit the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections held in December last year.
However, he did not contest the elections or join any party then.
Asked why he has joined the BJP now, Mahendrasinh said, "The style of working of Gandhi will not revive that party in Gujarat or elsewhere in the country in the near future."
He also praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.
The development comes at a time when Shah is on a visit to Gujarat, his home state.
The BJP chief arrived here late last night and took part in "mangla aarti" (auspicious morning prayers) at the Lord Jagganath Temple today.
Asked if Shankarsinh Vaghela will also join the BJP, his son evaded a direct reply and maintained his father will take a call himself regarding his next move.
Before the 2017 Assembly polls, Shankarsinh, then a legislator, had led a rebellion in the Congress, which resulted in 13 MLAs quitting the party.
Some of them had later joined the BJP and fought the elections, which saw the saffron outfit retaining power in Gujarat though with a reduced margin.
Also Watch
Mahendrasinh Vaghela joining the BJP has come as a second blow to the opposition party in less than two weeks and ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
On July 3, senior leader Kunwarji Bavaliya had quit the Congress and joined the ruling party in the state. He was immediately made a Cabinet minister.
Soon after joining the BJP, Mahendrasinh attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying that given his style of working, a revival of the country's oldest party does not look possible in the near future.
Mahendrasinh was elected to the Gujarat Assembly on a Congress ticket for two consecutive terms from Bayad in North Gujarat -- 2007 to 2012 and 2012 to 2017.
"Today, two-time MLA and son of former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankarsinh Vaghela (Mahendrasinh Vaghela) has joined the BJP," state BJP president Jitu Vaghani announced.
Mahendrasinh had voted against Congress candidate Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha polls held in August 2017.
He had quit the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections held in December last year.
However, he did not contest the elections or join any party then.
Asked why he has joined the BJP now, Mahendrasinh said, "The style of working of Gandhi will not revive that party in Gujarat or elsewhere in the country in the near future."
He also praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.
The development comes at a time when Shah is on a visit to Gujarat, his home state.
The BJP chief arrived here late last night and took part in "mangla aarti" (auspicious morning prayers) at the Lord Jagganath Temple today.
Asked if Shankarsinh Vaghela will also join the BJP, his son evaded a direct reply and maintained his father will take a call himself regarding his next move.
Before the 2017 Assembly polls, Shankarsinh, then a legislator, had led a rebellion in the Congress, which resulted in 13 MLAs quitting the party.
Some of them had later joined the BJP and fought the elections, which saw the saffron outfit retaining power in Gujarat though with a reduced margin.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Former Napoli Manager Sarri Replaces Conte at Chelsea
- Farah Khan Shoots 'Super Hit' Song for Housefull 4; See Picture
- Jagannath Rath Yatra Begins, BJP President Amit Shah Attends Aarti in Ahmedabad
- Late Chef Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' gets Six Emmy Nods
- Parental Controls Don't Stop Teenagers from Watching Porn