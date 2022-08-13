Ex-Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel Injured in Stray Cow Attack During Tiranga Yatra

Former Gujarat Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel suffered a fracture in his left leg on Saturday after a stray cow entered the “Har Ghar Tiranga” procession he was leading in Kadi town in Mehsana district. A video of the incident which went viral on social media showed a cow rushing past them and security personnel and others coming to Patel’s help.

After the incident, Patel had difficulty walking when he stood up. He was taken to a private hospital where X-ray and CT scan showed that he had a minor fracture in his left leg, he told reporters at his residence in Ahmedabad.

“A large number of people had joined in a procession organised by the state BJP at Kadi in Mehsana district to celebrate 75 years of Independence,” Patel said. “A Tiranga Yatra had been organised at Kadi where nearly 2,000 people participated. It had completed almost 70 percent of the distance and reached a vegetable market when a cow suddenly came running,” Patel said.

“The doctors fixed a temporary splint to stabilize the leg and advised me to take rest for 20-25 days,” he said.

Patel was deputy chief minister and health minister in the previous Vijay Rupani government in the state.

Stray cattle has become a major headache for the administration in many parts of Gujarat. Incidents of people being gored to death by cattle or injured grievously are reported regularly.

On March 31 this year, the state legislature passed the Gujarat Cattle Control (Keeping and Moving) in Urban Areas Bill, 2022, to curb the problem in urban areas. But it was put on hold after opposition from the Maldhari community whose traditional occupation is cattle-rearing.

(With PTI inputs)

