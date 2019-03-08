English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ex-Kerala BJP Chief Rajasekharan Resigns as Mizoram Governor, Fuels Buzz of Poll Fight vs Shashi Tharoor
Kummanam Rajasekharan’s tenure as Mizoram Governor lasted less than 10 months and the appointment came as a shock to many as it was just a couple of days before the crucial by-election in Chengannur.
File photo of Kummanam Rajasekharan.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: In a surprise move, Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan resigned from the post on Friday, leading to speculation that the former Kerala BJP chief will be the saffron party’s candidate against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram.
If that turns out to be the case, it will be a three-way fight between Tharoor, Rajasekharan and former minister C Divakaran of the CPI.
Rajasekharan’s tenure as Mizoram Governor lasted less than 10 months and the appointment came as a shock to many as it was just a couple of days before the crucial by-election in Chengannur.
Earlier, a section of the Sangh Parivar in the state had suggested his name as the appropriate candidate for Thiruvananthapuram, the seat which it lost by just 15,470 votes in the 2014 elections. By bringing back Rajasekharan, an Ayyappa devotee, BJP perhaps hopes to wrest the seat by capitalising on the Sabarimala sentiment.
Rajasekharan came to political limelight in 1982 as the leader of Nilakkal agitation. The BJP was able to open its 'account' in the state with its best performance till date in 2016 elections while he was heading the state unit.
Rajasekharan began his political career as an activist of the RSS in 1970. In 1987, he resigned from government service and became a full-time Sangh Parivar worker, while being instrumental in spearheading Kerala's Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Kshetra Samrakshana Samiti, Balasadanams and Ekal Vidyalayas. He has been the secretary of Hindu Aikya Vedi and Sabarimala Ayyappa Sewa Samajam.
His resignation has been accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi will discharge the additional duty of the Mizoram governorship.
If that turns out to be the case, it will be a three-way fight between Tharoor, Rajasekharan and former minister C Divakaran of the CPI.
Rajasekharan’s tenure as Mizoram Governor lasted less than 10 months and the appointment came as a shock to many as it was just a couple of days before the crucial by-election in Chengannur.
Earlier, a section of the Sangh Parivar in the state had suggested his name as the appropriate candidate for Thiruvananthapuram, the seat which it lost by just 15,470 votes in the 2014 elections. By bringing back Rajasekharan, an Ayyappa devotee, BJP perhaps hopes to wrest the seat by capitalising on the Sabarimala sentiment.
Rajasekharan came to political limelight in 1982 as the leader of Nilakkal agitation. The BJP was able to open its 'account' in the state with its best performance till date in 2016 elections while he was heading the state unit.
Rajasekharan began his political career as an activist of the RSS in 1970. In 1987, he resigned from government service and became a full-time Sangh Parivar worker, while being instrumental in spearheading Kerala's Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Kshetra Samrakshana Samiti, Balasadanams and Ekal Vidyalayas. He has been the secretary of Hindu Aikya Vedi and Sabarimala Ayyappa Sewa Samajam.
His resignation has been accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi will discharge the additional duty of the Mizoram governorship.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
-
Wednesday 06 March , 2019
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Wednesday 06 March , 2019 War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Who is Captain Marvel? Everything You Need to Know About Marvel’s First Female Superhero
- Winter's Romance: Canadian Couple Builds World's Largest Snow Maze
- 'I'm A Proud Mother': Swastika Mukherjee Hits Back at Trolls Over 'Saggy Boobs' Comments
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: By Far, The Ultimate Android Phone Under Rs 15,000
- 'Go Make Sandwiches': What it is Like to be a Female PUBG Player in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results