Ex-Kerala BJP Chief Rajasekharan Resigns as Mizoram Governor, Fuels Buzz of Poll Fight vs Shashi Tharoor

: In a surprise move, Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan resigned from the post on Friday, leading to speculation that the former Kerala BJP chief will be the saffron party’s candidate against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram.If that turns out to be the case, it will be a three-way fight between Tharoor, Rajasekharan and former minister C Divakaran of the CPI.Rajasekharan’s tenure as Mizoram Governor lasted less than 10 months and the appointment came as a shock to many as it was just a couple of days before the crucial by-election in Chengannur.Earlier, a section of the Sangh Parivar in the state had suggested his name as the appropriate candidate for Thiruvananthapuram, the seat which it lost by just 15,470 votes in the 2014 elections. By bringing back Rajasekharan, an Ayyappa devotee, BJP perhaps hopes to wrest the seat by capitalising on the Sabarimala sentiment.Rajasekharan came to political limelight in 1982 as the leader of Nilakkal agitation. The BJP was able to open its 'account' in the state with its best performance till date in 2016 elections while he was heading the state unit.Rajasekharan began his political career as an activist of the RSS in 1970. In 1987, he resigned from government service and became a full-time Sangh Parivar worker, while being instrumental in spearheading Kerala's Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Kshetra Samrakshana Samiti, Balasadanams and Ekal Vidyalayas. He has been the secretary of Hindu Aikya Vedi and Sabarimala Ayyappa Sewa Samajam.His resignation has been accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi will discharge the additional duty of the Mizoram governorship.