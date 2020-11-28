News18 Logo

Ex-minister Pawan Bansal Made Congress Treasurer as Interim Measure After Demise of Party Leader Ahmed Patel

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Pawan Kumar Bansal as the party treasurer and he will hold the post in addition to his duties as an interim measure.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Pawan Kumar Bansal as the party treasurer following the demise of senior leader Ahmed Patel, a statement said on Saturday. Bansal, a former union minister, is the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of administration. He will hold the post in addition to his duties as an interim measure, it said.

"Congress president has assigned the additional responsibility of AICC treasurer to Shri Pawan Kumar Bansal, in-charge administration, as an interim measure to look after the duties of treasurer with immediate effect," a statement from AICC general secretary Organisation K C Venugopal said. Patel died on November 25.


