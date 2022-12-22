Ex-Minister Tied Rahul's Shoe Lace, Claims BJP's Amit Malviya; Cong Leaders Hit Back

Congress leaders on Wednesday sharply responded to a tweet by BJP’s Amit Malviya claiming that former Union Minister and Congress leader Jitendra Singh Alwar had tied Rahul Gandhi’s shoe lace during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rubbishing his claim and calling his tweet “defamatory", Alwar clarified that he had stopped to tie his own shoe laces while Gandhi waited during the walk. He also demanded that Malviya delete the tweet and apologise, threatening legal action otherwise.

“As incharge of ruling BJP’s National Info Dept your tweet is a complete lie and defamatory," Alwar wrote responding to Malviya’s tweet. “The fact is that after being pointed out by Rahul ji upon my request he paused briefly so that I could tie my own shoe laces."

“Delete the tweet and apologise to RG or face legal action," he said.

As incharge of ruling BJP’s National Info Dept your tweet is a complete lie and defamatory.The fact is that after being pointed out by Rahul ji upon my request he paused briefly so that I could tie my own shoe laces. Delete the tweet and apologise to RG or face legal action https://t.co/HDXVii09bg — Jitendra Singh Alwar (@JitendraSAlwar) December 21, 2022

Malviya had on Wednesday afternoon shared a video clip of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra alleging that the former Union Minister stopped to his laces.

“Former union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh goes down on his knee to tie Rahul Gandhi’s shoe lace. The arrogant entitled brat instead of helping himself is seen patting his back…" Malviya tweeted.

“Kharge ji was talking about this practice? There is no dearth of ‘piddis‘ (losers) in Congress,” he further said in Hindi.

Former union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh goes down on his knee to tie Rahul Gandhi’s shoe lace. The arrogant entitled brat instead of helping himself is seen patting his back…इसी परिपाटी की बात कर रहे थे खड़गे जी? कांग्रेस में पिद्दियों की कमी नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/FtHCCwNTwu — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 21, 2022

Congress leaders attacked Malviya over the claims and demanded an apology.

“I was not aware that my shoe laces came off. Rahul ji pointed that out and asked me to tie them otherwise I might trip on them. Therefore, I requested him to pause for two minutes and I ties my laces.

“They [BJP leaders] don’t know that the shoes Rahul Gandhi were wearing are without laces,” Singh said, asking Malviya to apologise for misleading the country by presenting a “small incident" incorrectly. He said he will file a defamation case against Malviya if the post is not removed.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also clarified the incident while sharing video clips and images from different angles along with an image of Rahul Gandhi’s shoe.

Hey fake news peddler @amitmalviya here’s a pic of Rahul Gandhi Ji’s shoe, which is laceless!!You have been caught lying yet again, but since you are authorised by BJP Prez JP Nadda and PM Modi to lie everyday - all 3 of you owe an apology to @RahulGandhi STOP LYING pic.twitter.com/qCylAXwFZ8 — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) December 21, 2022

The Yatra entered Haryana on Wednesday from Rajasthan. It was welcomed by Haryana’s Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Selja and Deepender Singh Hooda.

