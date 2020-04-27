POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh to Guide Group of Experts For Post-Covid-19 Revival Strategy For Punjab

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh (PTI)

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh (PTI)

On Saturday, the state government had constituted the group of experts, headed by noted economist and former deputy chairman of Planning Commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia to revive the state's economy.

  • PTI Chandigarh
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 6:40 PM IST
Share this:

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said former prime minister Manmohan Singh has accepted his request for guiding a group of experts formed to come out with a post-COVID-19 revival strategy for the state.

"I had written to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji to guide us along with the group of experts headed by Montek Singh Ahluwalia & I am grateful to him for accepting. We have been working hard to steer Punjab to the path of economic growth & post Covid-19 we will again focus on same," he tweeted.

On Saturday, the state government had constituted the group of experts, headed by noted economist and former deputy chairman of Planning Commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia to revive the state's economy.

The group which includes leading economic and industry experts shall recommend to the Punjab government a short-term as well as medium-term action plan, including a fiscal management strategy along with other policy measures, to revive the state's economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis.

The 20-member group has been mandated to submit its initial set of recommendations by July 31 followed by two more reports by September 30 and December 31 this year.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,132

    +955*  

  • Total Confirmed

    28,380

    +1,463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,362

    +448*  

  • Total DEATHS

    886

    +60*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres