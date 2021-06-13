Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Summoned by SIT in Connection with Kotkapura Firing Probe

The newly constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was set up to re-investigate the Kotkapura firing case has summoned former chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal for questioning on June 16.

The Punjab government led by Captain Amarinder Singh had set up a new SIT head by ADGP L K Yadav after the Punjab & Haryana High Court rejected the probe of an earlier SIT and gave a clean chit to the Badals.

Soon after the verdict, a huge political controversy had broken out with a section of legislators targeting their own government including Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The newly constituted SIT has earlier questioned top cops, including the then DGP, Sumedh Singh Saini in the case. The team shot off notice to Senior Badal late Saturday evening.

The notice stated, “You are hereby called upon to appear in person along with relevant record before the SIT on 16/6/2021 at 10.30 a.m at PSPCL rest house at Mohali for investigation in above said cases.”

Badal was the CM when the police opened fire on protesters in October 2015. The SIT is to ascertain as to who gave the orders to open fire, whether the cops fired in self-defence and if standard operating procedure was followed.

The SAD had on Saturday only inked an alliance with the BSP for the forthcoming state assembly polls and videos of Parkash Singh Badal speaking to BSP supremo Mayawati was circulated by the party in a big way.

