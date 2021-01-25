Ex-TMC MP KD Singh's ED Custody Extended Till Jan 27 in Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court on Monday extended by two days the ED custody of former TMC MP KD Singh in a money laundering case. Singh, arrested on January 14, was produced before Special Judge Geetanjali Goel by the Enforcement Directorate on expiry of his 12-day custody granted earlier.

The ED's Special Public Prosecutor NK Matta, while seeking an extension of Singh's custody by two days, told the court that the former MP's further custodial interrogation was required. Matta told the court that the documents recovered as part of evidence were voluminous and that Singh was also required to be confronted with several individuals in the matter.

Singh was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The central probe agency had carried out searches on the premises of Singh and those linked to him in September 2019 in connection with two PMLA cases.

Singh has been the chairman of the Alchemist group, and while he resigned from the post in 2012, he is stated to be the Chairman Emeritus and founder of the business group. The ED is probing him as part of two money laundering cases.