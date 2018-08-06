'Excellent Question, Gadkari ji': Rahul Gandhi's Mock Praise for Minister Over Lack of Jobs

Taking his cue from Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday morning attacked the Modi government over lack of jobs in the country.Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that reservation will not guarantee employment as jobs are shrinking.Taking a dig at the minister, Rahul praised Gadkari for asking an "excellent question".“Excellent question Gadkari Ji. Every Indian is asking the same question,” tweeted Rahul with a link to a story on Gadkari’s statement.Nitin Gadkari made the remarks responding to reporters' questions on the ongoing agitation by the Marathas for reservation and similar demands by other communities in Maharashtra."Let's us assume the reservation is given. But there are no jobs. Because in banks, the jobs have shrunk because of IT. The government recruitment is frozen. Where are the jobs?" he asked."The problem with the quota is that backwardness is becoming a political interest. Everyone says I am backward. In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Brahmins are strong. They dominate politics. (And) They say they are backward," the senior BJP leader said."So one school of thought is that a poor person is a poor person, he has no caste, creed or language. Whatever may be the religion -- the Muslim, the Hindu or the Maratha (a caste), in all communities there is one section which has no clothes to wear, no food to eat."One school of thought also is (that) we must also consider the poorest of the poor section in every community," he said.