Except Badarpur, AAP Wins All Constituencies with High Density of Unauthorised Colonies despite BJP’s Poll Pitch

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to return to power in Delhi, with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party on course to secure more than 60 seats in the 70-seat house.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which began its campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections with the issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies before moving on to nationalism-related rhetoric in its final leg, managed to win a single seat — Badarpur — that had a significant concentration of unauthorised colonies.

Constituencies such as Bijwasan, Palam, Matiala, Uttam Nagar, Kirari, Narela, and Najafgarh, where the number of unauthorised colonies notified for regularisation ranges between 45 and 199, were all won by the AAP.

In Najafgarh Assembly constituency with nearly 199 unauthorised colonies, Cabinet minister Kailash Gehlot defeated the BJP’s Ajeet Singh Kharkhari whereas in Kirari, which has 106 unauthorised colonies, AAP’s Rituraj Govind beat the BJP’s Anil Jha by 5,704 votes.

Similarly in Narela, which has 64 unauthorised colonies, AAP’s Sharad Kumar defeated the BJP’s Neel Daman Khatri by a margin of 17,826 votes while the ruling party's Naresh Balyan defeated the saffron party's Krishna Gehlot in Uttam Nagar, which has 144 unauthorised colonies.

AAP’s Gulab Singh beat BJP’s Rajesh Gehlot from Matiala, a constituency with a concentration of more than 90 unauthorised colonies notified for regularisation.

In Bawana, AAP’s Jai Bhagwan defeated BJP’s Ravinder Kumar. Incidentally, Kumar had lead Bhagwan by over 10,000 votes during early trends on Saturday.

Likewise, AAP candidates in Burari (73 unauthorised colonies), Badli (45), Mundka (90), Gokalpur (59), Mustafabad (49), Vikaspuri (80), Palam (52), Bijwasan (45), and Chhattarpur (82) secured their seats, with the BJP remaining in second in all these constituencies.

In Badarpur, however, BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri defeated AAP's Ram Singh Netaji by a margin of 3,686 votes.

Overall, the AAP collected more than 53% of the total valid votes, nearly as much as it had secured in the 2015 Assembly elections. On the other hand, the BJP increased its vote share by more than six percentage points, from 32% in 2015 to over 38% in 2020 although it failed to convert the same into seats.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.