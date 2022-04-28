Exchange4Media Group Releases Party Spokespersons 50 Rankings, BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Tops The List

Exchange4Media Group on Thursday released a first-of-its-kind initiative with the first-ever 50 Party Spokespersons rankings at the India International Centre. BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi has topped the list by securing the first place. Five BJP spokespersons and five non-BJP spokespersons have been named in the top 10 of the top 50 list.

BJP leader Sambit Patra has bagged the second rank in the list.

The winners were selected after a long exhaustive screening process by the editorial board of exchange4media. The selection process was based on the following criteria: quality of argument, uniqueness of points, presentation style, credibility, and visibility.

The awards were preceded by a conference that included chats as well as panel discussions covering topics germane to political discourse in the country as well as dealing with the brickbats and criticism that political spokespeople are often exposed to for their work in the public sphere. They also discussed the evolving roles of the political spokesperson and the need to discern between cacophony and communication.

Here’s the list of top 10 spokespersons:

Sudhanshu Trivedi - BJP Sambit Patra - BJP Randeep Singh Surjewala - Congress Gaurav Bhatia - BJP Abhishek Manu Singhvi - Congress Raghav Chadha - AAP Priyanka Chaturvedi - Shiv Sena Syed Zafar Islam - BJP Shazia Ilmi - BJP Anurag Bhadouria - SP

All attending spokespeople and dignitaries were highly appreciative of this first-of-its-kind recognition of the men and women involved in political life who serve as the public face of their parties, a job that often comes with more than a fair share of criticism, according to a press release by e4m.

