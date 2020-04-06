POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Excluding AIMIM from Meeting with PM Insult to People of Aurangabad and Hyderabad: Owaisi

File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

The MP said that he had suggestions for ways in which the pandemic could be tackled, as Hyderabad alone has 93 active COVID-19 cases.

H Venkatesh
  • News18 Hyderabad
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 6:54 PM IST
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday hit out at Narendra Modi for "denying" his party participation in an interaction with the Prime Minister scheduled for April 8 in an insult to the people of Hyderabad and Aurangabad -- the two constituencies it represents in the Parliament.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said on Saturday that floor leaders of parties with the combined strength of five or more MPs in both houses of the Parliament would be engaged for a discussion with Modi on the coronavirus pandemic.

Owaisi tagged the PMO's official handle on Twitter and said that the people of Hyderabad and Aurangabad had been insulted, questioning whether they were any less human because they chose the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

He sought to know whether the party's representatives were not worthy of the PM's attention.

The MP said that he had suggestions for ways in which the pandemic could be tackled, as Hyderabad alone has 93 active COVID-19 cases.

Leaders and functionaries of the AIMIM were involved in supplying food to the poor during the lockdown period, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

