EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Banerjee Likely to Face ED Tomorrow in Coal Smuggling Case, TMC Cries Foul

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee will travel to Delhi on the evening of September 5 and is likely to face the Enforcement Directorate on September 6, sources have told News18, triggering yet another political war of words in Bengal.

Abhishek has been summoned by ED in the coal smuggling case. His wife, too, was called by the agency but citing the Covid-19 pandemic, she requested the agency to question her at her residence.

Slamming the BJP for “political vendetta”, sources in the TMC told News18 that Abhishek will “follow everything as per law”.

On August 28, when news of summons to him had come up, Abhishek had said: “Ones who think we can be threatened by ED and CBI, (should know) our fight will only grow.”

He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of killing democracy and claimed that the TMC will go to other states and fight for people. “Every state where democracy has been killed, TMC will go to all of those states and fight for people. If BJP thinks we will shut down, I am telling you we won’t be scared by anything,” Abhishek said.

Mamata Banerjee, while pointing to the ED’s moves, too had stated on February 28: “You are unable to fight us politically that’s why you are doing this? You are pointing at my family? If you want to fight Abhishek, fight politically.”

Responding to the accusations, Dilip Ghosh, BJP state president, in an interview with News18 on Saturday said the CBI and ED probes in the state were “progressing in the right direction”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here