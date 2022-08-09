Exclusive | 'Aim for over 60% Tripura Homes to Fly Flag for Har Ghar Tiranga; No Talk on Tipraland': CM to News18

An organisation man who still is performing his duties as Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tripura state chief till his successor is appointed, Manik Saha is also the chief minister of the state. With the next assembly elections just a year away, Saha has many big challenges for a small state like Tripura. He, however, believes the right decisions will be taken when the time comes.

In the national capital for a review meeting at the Niti Aayog, Saha in an exclusive interview with News18.com shared the achievements of the state government and the ambitious target of having more than 60 per cent of houses hoist the national flag under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Edited excerpts:

How have you prepared for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign?

This is the campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instil a feeling of patriotism among people. We have 8.5 lakh houses in Tripura and we had fixed our target to have a tricolour on at least 60 per cent of the houses. We have till now ordered 5,25,000 flags stitched or made. There is a minimal price for these flags. These flags are in various shapes and sizes. We have opened counters for flag sales at Agartala municipal corporation and other municipalities. We have a nodal officer for this campaign. I too have made a video appealing to people to participate in this event. We have identified families of freedom fighters and those who laid down their lives on borders to protect its boundaries including those who died in the Pulwama attack and will present them with the national flag.

You presented the state’s achievements before the Niti Aayog. Can you share a few of those with us?

I spoke about the innovative measures that we took in the field of education. Under the National Education Policy, we have started the Super 30 campaign where we send 30 bright students to institutes and undertake coaching for competitive exams. The state bears the expenses. Under the new education policy, we have started breakfast at schools of an aspirational district.

To ensure that the dropout rate especially among tribals is contained, we initiated the Vidyalaya Chalo Abhiyan. To boost the revenue of the state we have strengthened the tax process. We have digitised various licensing processes. We have promoted ease of doing business and it’s easy to have a trade licence now.

The PM during the meeting spoke about how states need to be self-reliant to make the country self-reliant. I briefed at the Niti Aayog that we have started exporting Queen Pineapple, scented lemons, and jackfruits to the Middle East. The PM also asked states to focus on farming and agriculture.

As you still are president of BJP Tripura, how are you containing rebels within the party ranks?

I am a very positive person and I do not believe that there are rebels in any party. If there is dissatisfaction, we can resolve it through talks. All of us will walk the path together. We have enough seats for this government including that of our tribal ally IPFT.

Leaders in the state believe it is impossible to form a government without having won seats from the tribal areas. We had seen a disgruntled lot from IPFT lodging a complaint against former CM Biplab Deb.

When there are more family members, a bit of struggle is imminent. This, however, is a policy decision and can be taken at the right time. We contested 11 out of 20 tribal seats and won 10.

Will your alliance with IPFT remain intact for the 2023 assembly polls?

Time will tell. As a guardian, we have our alliance intact. However, this also means that we are open to anyone coming to us.

Will you make Tipra Motha your ally if need be? And what about their demand for a separate Tipraland?

We are open to everyone who wants to join us. Koi bhi jud sakta hai, but there will never be talks of a separate Tipraland ever.

Who is your principal opposition in 2023?

CPM still has a cadre base in the state as they strengthened it during their rule of 35 years. They formed their beneficiary vote bank based on party politics. BJP is not like them. When in power, we extend the schemes to everyone eligible. We do not differentiate. However, even this hasn’t changed their cadre voters’ heart much. It is a slow realisation and it will take some time for them to be neutral and vote for us

Former CM Biplab Deb too needs to be pacified. What steps have you taken to ensure the BJP will win the 2023 polls?

Biplab Deb is with us, firmly. We have started our task to strengthen booths and shakti kendras. Despite the fact that beneficiaries of our schemes haven’t voted for us in local polls, we will continue our efforts to make them understand. Our target this time is to win 50 seats.

You share a border with Bangladesh. Does the problem of infiltrators still persist?

We had plans to do double fencing on our border. But there are areas where double fencing is not possible. And Bangladesh is objecting to our single fencing in those areas. We have sought the foreign ministry’s help in resolving the issue.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here