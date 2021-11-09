EXCLUSIVE | Uttarakhand CM in Death Overs, Dhami Says Will End 21-Year Jinx and Return for Second Innings

The BJP will break the jinx by returning to power in Uttarakhand for a second consecutive term, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told News18 in an exclusive interview as the hill state completed 21 years of formation on Tuesday. Dhami added that he doesn’t see the Congress as a strong political force in Uttarakhand, which heads to polls early next year.

On the recent bypoll results, the CM said the party leadership is understood to be pondering upon what went wrong in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh where the Congress won all three Assembly and one Lok Sabha by-election. He added that the BJP had done fairly well in other neighbouring states of UP and Haryana.

Edited excerpts:

How do you see the journey of Uttarakhand since it was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000?

Overall, the state has progressed in the last 21 years. We have road connectivity to villages thanks to the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana launched by then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking it forward. He recently said in Kedarnath that this is the era of Uttarakhand. We have been getting rail and air connectivity in the hills. Border areas are getting special attention. I believe the state will achieve new milestones when it completes 25 years of formation.

In the last 21 years, Uttarakhand has seen several Chief Ministers and you are the 11th. The BJP alone has replaced three CMs since 2017. Your take?

At times, there are political compulsions. But that has not impacted the pace of ongoing development works. The national leadership has given me an opportunity and I am trying my best to accelerate development.

Don’t you think in a 50-over ‘political match’, your predecessors had played 40 overs and now you have been left with 10 overs. Do you see it as a challenge?

Challenge in itself is an opportunity. I am playing the remaining 10 overs, I will achieve the target and repeat the government. The voters of the state keep watch like an umpire. They are there to assess our works and I am hopeful Uttarakhand will move ahead. We will win and form the government.

But in the last four assembly elections, no government has won a straight second term.

Wait and watch, we will break this myth. Uttarakhand will create history by giving the BJP one more chance.

In the recent by-elections, neighbouring Himachal Pradesh saw the Congress win all four seats…

Besides Himachal, UP and Haryana are also our neighbouring states. The BJP did well in both states despite the farmers’ movements. I am sure the party leadership must be pondering upon the reasons behind the loss in Himachal.

In past elections, Uttarakhand has witnessed a direct political fight between BJP and Congress.

We don’t see the Congress as a political force. They are dealing with bitter infighting and it will be more visible in the coming days. We in the BJP are focused on our plan to take the state forward.

There are in the BJP too. Several senior leaders are miffed it seems.

I am getting support from all quarters. I am the youngest and I learn from seniors. I make it a point to give due respect to mentors and seniors. Senior leaders are crucial for the party. I have the blessings of top leadership — PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda. I understand the responsibility I have been entrusted with.

The BJP won 57 seats in 2017 elections, the highest ever. It says ‘Ab Ki Baar, 60 Paar’. How is this going to happen?

Wherever I visit, people greet me with energy and hope. This is a state dominated by ‘faujis’, families with either serving or retired soldiers. I am also the son of a fauji and fauji families have a very strong connection with the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched many initiatives for the welfare of faujis. Moreover, central government support has been overwhelming. People know this and, therefore, we are hopeful of a second term with thumping majority.

Senior state BJP leaders are hinting at dropping many sitting MLAs in the polls.

Frankly, there is no immediate question about party tickets. Our national leadership takes decisions on such matters. As of now, I am visiting almost all the constituencies in the state.

There is a strong sentiment against Devasthanam Board Act and it seems trouble for the BJP. Recently, a minister and a former CM were even manhandled in Kedarnath. The priests have threatened political consequences.

Our government has a clear stand on Devasthanam Act. A committee headed by senior leader Manohar Kant Dhyani has given an interim report, and the final report is awaited. We will take a call after getting feedback and suggestions from all stakeholders.

You participated for the first time in the party’s National Executive Meet as Chief Minister. What did you share?

I seconded the political resolution presented by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Basically, I spoke at length about the works being undertaken by the central government in Uttarakhand.

