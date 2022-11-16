Exclusive | Colour of Knowledge Is Saffron: Karnataka Education Minister to News18 on Viveka Scheme Row

The Bharatiya Janata Party government’s scheme “Viveka" classrooms named after Swami Vivekananda is aimed at providing infrastructurally strong classrooms in Karnataka to impart good education and should not be unnecessarily politicised by other parties, said state education minister BC Nagesh to News18.

Under this scheme, 8,100 Viveka classrooms will be constructed in government schools across Karnataka and will have important sayings of Swami Vivekananda painted on the walls and pillars.

While the programme is named after one of India’s greatest philosophers, it’s the colour scheme of these classrooms that has become a political debate. The Karnataka government has decided to colour code them in saffron which the education minister says is a decision taken by architects.

“Why not saffron? Why are they allergic to that colour? Why don’t they oppose our national flag which has saffron in it, questioned minister Nagesh.

Saffron is the colour closest to gnana (knowledge), he added.

“It is the colour of the sun and we are bringing brightness into the lives of these young students through education. Why should it not be used? The Congress did nothing to improve our government schools during their time and now they have an objection when good is being done?" said the state education minister.

The minister says that by politicising every move by the BJP, the opposition has been trying to divert attention from real issues.

“Many government school buildings have been damaged or classrooms in a dilapidated state due to bad maintenance or heavy rains. We are trying to give our children a safe and good environment to study. They seem to have a problem with that," he said.

The opposition Congress has opposed the use of the shade, calling it another step towards the “saffronisation of education".

The scheme was first conceptualised when BS Yediyurappa was the chief minister and was officially launched by his successor Basavaraj Bommai on Children’s Day.

Under this scheme, block education officers across districts in Karnataka have been asked to identify old and non-functional classrooms. They will be replaced by Viveka classrooms which will be state-of-the-art classrooms with new technology guides and aids for students while infusing the principles and teachings of Swami Vivekananda. The state government has allocated Rs 992 crore for this scheme and expects to complete the construction of the classrooms within 90 days.

“I have been clearly monitoring the progress and some of the classrooms will be ready within a month," Nagesh added.

