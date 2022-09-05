Exclusive | G-23 Will Accept Gehlot, Anyone Else Made Congress Chief by Consensus: Prithviraj to News18

Congress leader and former chief minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan told News18 India in an exclusive conversation on Monday that a party president chosen by consensus will be acceptable to the so-called “G-23” group of dissenters.

On the matter of people fighting elections for the post of Congress president, Chavan said that if there is consensus then there would be no need for voting.

When asked by News18 India about Ashok Gehlot’s name doing the rounds as a possible candidate, Chavan said that be it the Rajasthan CM or anyone else, if the party chief is picked by general agreement, the G-23 will have no objection.

Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor recently expressed the opinion that there may be more than one candidate for the post of party president. This sparked speculation that he himself or someone from the G-23 may fight election for the post.

Shashi Tharoor too is a member of the group of dissenters who had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi that there is a need for reforms in how the party is functioning. He had also demanded that the electoral rolls for the polls for Congress president should be made public.

Prithviraj Chavan has reiterated the demand. Speaking to News18 India, he said, “In every election, the electoral roll is made public. So, the electoral roll should be sent to all the voting members by email, if there is any difficulty in making it public by putting it on the party website. The Congress president, to maintain transparency in the election and to restore the confidence of the common workers of the Congress, should give instructions to send the electoral roll of the party to all the voting members.”

This demand has also been made by party members such as Manish Tewari, Karti Chidambaram, etc.

On Sunday, Shashi Tharoor met Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and both the leaders discussed party issues.

The election for the post of Congress president is scheduled to take place on October 17.

